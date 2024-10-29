Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: A2AGBV | ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 | Ticker-Symbol: 1T4
Tradegate
29.10.24
16:50 Uhr
24,420 Euro
-0,700
-2,79 %
GlobeNewswire
29.10.2024 16:10 Uhr
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issue and due to exercise of Restricted Share Units (RSU)

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and
official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 30 October 2024 in the
ISIN below. 



ISIN:         GB00BZ3CNK81                
------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         TORM A                   
------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 96,006,487 shares (USD 960,064.87)     
------------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        421,247 shares (USD 4,212.47)       
------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  96,427,734 shares (USD 964,277.34)     
------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  USD 31.51 - 414.158 shares (directed issue)
            DKK 0.07 - 7,089 shares (RSU)       
------------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      USD 0.01                  
------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      TRMD A                   
------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     120191                   
------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
GlobeNewswire
