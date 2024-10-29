Laxxon Medical Names Lauren Chung PhD MBA as Chief Financial Officer



New York, 10/29/2024 / 11:10, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - Laxxon Medical



Laxxon Medical Corp., a leading pharma technology platform company focusing on oral drug delivery, today announced the appointment of Lauren Chung PhD MBA, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Dr. Chung will be a member of the Executive Leadership Team reporting to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Helmut Kerschbaumer. Dr. Chung's appointment is part of Laxxon Medical's broader strategy to transition to a clinical stage company, enhancing their capabilities in financial and operational management. Dr. Chung will also be joining Laxxon Medical's Board of Directors. Dr. Chung will succeed Marjorie Bailey as CFO and Director of the Board of Laxxon Medical. Ms. Bailey will remain with the Company as an Executive Consultant to assist in the transition. "Lauren is a strategic and results-oriented financial executive who brings to Laxxon over two decades of experience in financial, operational and investment in the healthcare industry," said Helmut Kerschbaumer, Chairman and CEO of Laxxon Medical. "Lauren has a proven track record in deal sourcing, negotiation, and structuring, along with a strong expertise in driving operational efficiencies and growth. We are thrilled to welcome Lauren to the Laxxon team." "Laxxon's platform technology is unmatched in its ability to improve the lives of patients through innovative oral drug delivery solutions," said Dr. Chung. "I am excited to join Laxxon during such a dynamic period and I look forward to leveraging my experience to help the company realize its vision. Collaborating with a highly experienced team, I believe we are poised to drive growth and am committed to delivering long-term value to our partners and shareholders." With over 20 years of professional experience, Dr. Chung brings substantial expertise of the global healthcare industry, capital markets and strategic transactions. As the founder and CEO of Minleigh LLC, a healthcare focused strategic advisory firm, Dr. Chung advised leadership, boards, and investment firms on global strategic plans, M&A, integration, and compliance. Previously, Dr. Chung was an investment partner at Turret Capital Management, a global healthcare focused investment and venture building firm. Dr. Chung co-founded Tokum Capital Management, a global institutional healthcare fund, where she successfully managed its merger with Perella Weinberg Partners. Dr. Chung serves on public and private company boards. Dr. Chung holds a Ph.D. in Biomedical Sciences from Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians & Surgeons, an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School, a B.A. with honors in Biochemistry and Economics from Wellesley College, and a Corporate Director Certificate from Havard Business School. Dr. Chung will join Kerschbaumer and Ruckdaeschel at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference on November 14th, 2024 at 9:30 a.m PT in Rancho Palos Verdes, California for a fireside chat. The live event webcast will be posted on the "Investors" page of the company's website . About Laxxon Medical Laxxon Medical is a leading pharma-technology company and global leader of 3D screen printing (3DSP) in the pharmaceutical industry, pioneering a new generation of advanced pharmaceuticals designed to optimize drug delivery and maximize patient success through SPID®-Technology, Laxxon's proprietary 3DSP technology platfom. SPID®-Technology unlocks innovative drug delivery advancements paired with fast-tracked market access and extensive IP protection to yield disruptive opportunities in drug development and commercialization. With SPID®-Technology, Laxxon can develop and manufacture advanced versions of new and existing pharmaceutical drugs while extending and adding new patent protection through the technology transfer process. Laxxon can fully utilize the FDA's 505b(2) regulatory pathway in the US and Hybrid applications under article 10(3) of Directive 2001/83/EC in the EUR, which fast tracks product routes to market. Laxxon's pipeline includes ongoing working-projects with notable pharma players, biotech companies and research universities, in addition to 13 in-house Advanced Patented Generics products. Laxxon's IP is continuously growing, and together with the licensed IP from Exentis Group, consists of > 230 patents and patent applications with more than 5,000 patent claims. Learn more at www.laxxonmedical.com . For media inquiries please contact:



Frances Hoggard

frances.hoggard@laxxonmedical.com

Communications Manager SOURCE: Laxxon Medical



10/29/2024 EQS Newswire / EQS Group AG



