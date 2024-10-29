Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2024) - Winger Marketing, a results driven marketing and PR firm, is delighted to announce its win at the Publicity Club of Chicago's 66th Annual Golden Trumpet Awards. This prestigious recognition not only highlights Winger Marketing's expertise in B2B marketing and media relations but also reaffirms the agency's standing as an industry leader and its commitment to delivering exceptional results for clients across the country and around the world.

The Golden Trumpet Awards are widely recognized as the premier awards program in the Midwest, celebrating excellence in communications, marketing, public relations, and journalism. Winger Marketing won it's Golden Trumpet in the Media Relations - Business to Business and Business Services category for its "Delivering the Exceptional - Family Biz Steps Up" campaign for Nelson-Jameson, a leading distributor in the food processing industry and fourth-generation family business.

"Our team is honored to receive a Golden Trumpet Award for our work on the 'Delivering the Exceptional' campaign with Nelson-Jameson," said Karolyn Raphael, president and CEO of Winger Marketing. "This recognition highlights our commitment to elevating our clients' stories in meaningful ways that resonate across the B2B landscape. We are proud to have collaborated with Nelson-Jameson, a family-owned business dedicated to excellence, to bring its mission to the forefront through impactful media relations. This achievement reinforces our belief in the power of thoughtful, strategic communication to make a lasting impact."

Raphael has an extensive background in integrated marketing and public relations. She acquired Winger Marketing in 2006 and expanded its range of services to include strategic PR and marketing planning, sales enablement, PR training, and media/speaker coaching. The firm's trademarked "MAXOUT" methodology for repurposing content was recently featured in an article published in Forbes. Winger Marketing is headquartered in Chicago and has representatives in New York, Michigan, Indiana, and Aukland, New Zealand.

"We're delighted to see our campaign recognized with this prestigious Gold Award," said Kara Lineal, VP of Marketing at Nelson-Jameson. "This campaign was a true partnership with Winger Marketing, capturing the essence of our family-owned legacy and dedication to quality and safety in the food industry. Winger Marketing's expertise in B2B media relations allowed us to share our story in ways that deeply resonate with our customers and industry partners, and we are so proud of what we've accomplished together."

In addition to clients in the dairy and food processing industry, Winger Marketing's serves clients in multiple categories including real estate, international logistics, hospital and healthcare organizations, and other B2B corporations. The agency has won numerous awards in its 35-plus years in business, including recognition for its work with nonprofits, real estate developers, architectural firms and healthcare consultancies.

"We are pleased to congratulate Winger Marketing on their well-deserved Gold Award for the 'Delivering the Exceptional' campaign with Nelson-Jameson," said Tweed Thornton, Executive Director of the Publicity Club of Chicago. "Their dedication to excellence in B2B media relations is inspiring, and we truly appreciate their ongoing support of our organization. Winger Marketing's commitment to the Chicago PR community exemplifies the collaborative spirit that advances our industry."

Photo caption (Courtesy of Publicity Club of Chicago): (Left to Right) Winger Marketing's Chief Media Strategist Karen Kunkel Young, President and CEO Karolyn Raphael, and Account Director Alena Cloud accept the award for the agency's win in the Media Relations - Business to Business and Business Services category at the Publicity Club of Chicago's 66th Annual Golden Trumpet Awards.

About Winger Marketing

Winger Marketing is a full-service marketing and PR agency specializing in public relations, sales enablement, strategic marketing, and brand elevation for B2B organizations. Founded in 1985, the award-winning firm has a long track record of success in achieving measurable marketing results and gaining national exposure for clients. Winger Marketing operates as both an outsourced marketing department and a seamless extension of its clients' marketing teams, creating and executing custom strategies that move businesses forward; visit https://wingermarketing.com.

