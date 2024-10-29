Pixee Medical, world leader in augmented reality navigation technologies for orthopedic surgery is pleased to announce and welcome Josh Hagel as Vice President of Sales, US. Josh will be responsible for the leadership of the Pixee Medical sales team in the United States, developing new business opportunities and increased brand awareness across the country.

Josh Hagel has recently joined Pixee Medical Inc. and will play a pivotal role in expanding the company's presence in the United States. His focus will be on establishing new distribution channels, forging strategic partnerships, and driving increased brand awareness across the country. With his leadership, Pixee Medical aims to strengthen its footprint in the US market and accelerate the adoption of its innovative orthopedic technologies, focusing on the fast-growing ASC market.

"Augmented and mixed reality represents the next frontier of orthopedic surgery. Enabling technology needs to get smaller, easier to use, and more cost-effective. Knee offers surgeons precision in a user-friendly, accessible package. The team at Pixee Medical couldn't be more excited to bring this technology the masses", emphasizes Josh Hagel, Vice President of Sales US of Pixee Medical Inc.

With a track record of success, Josh was formerly the Business Manager at Johnson Johnson Medtech, where he managed impressive revenues in both implant and Velys Digital Surgery.

Before that, Josh successfully expanded OrthAlign's business on the West Coast. His proven leadership and ability to scale businesses are exactly what we need as we move forward.

"Following our recent $15 million fundraising, the appointment of Josh Hagel as our new Vice President of Sales, US marks a decisive moment in Pixee Medical's journey. His experience with industry leaders will be instrumental in rapidly deploying our innovative technology across the US market the world's largest for orthopedics. This strategic hire underscores our ambition to accelerate growth and confirm Pixee Medical as a key player in augmented surgery solutions for orthopedics. We're not just entering the US, we want to revolutionize orthopedic care in the biggest arena possible", exclaims Sébastien Henry, CEO of Pixee Medical.

Pixee Medical will exhibit at the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS), from November 7th to 10th, 2024, at the Gaylord Texan Resort Convention Center in Dallas, Texas. Josh and the team will welcome attendees at booth #316, giving them the opportunity to gain expert insights into how Pixee Medical's cutting-edge solutions are revolutionizing orthopedic surgery.

About Pixee Medical innovative product

Knee is revolutionizing total knee arthroplasty with its cutting-edge augmented reality navigation system. This innovative platform provides surgeons with real-time 3D positioning of instruments directly in their field of view, using smart glasses equipped with proprietary algorithms. Knee offers significant advantages: it's intuitive, requires minimal training, and seamlessly integrates into existing surgical workflows without the need for bulky capital equipment or disposables. FDA-approved and compatible with various knee implants, its cost-effectiveness and portability make it particularly well-suited for ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs).

About Pixee Medical

Pixee Medical develops augmented reality solutions for implant placement, that offer orthopedic surgeons' cutting-edge and clinically-proven tools for precise and efficient surgery. Its first product has already been used in over 10,000 procedures in more than 20 countries, demonstrating its positive impact on surgical practices worldwide.

