New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2024) - FROLOV, created by Ukrainian couture designer, delivered an unforgettable Spring 2025 NYFW presentation, "Ivasyk."

Figure 1: FROLOV, Spring 2025 Ivasyk

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8456/228130_909e823fc477e899_001full.jpg

This is the designer's first showing during New York Fashion Week and was met with much praise. FROLOV's designs are more than couture; they are a testament to resilience and creativity in the face of adversity. The collection celebrates and supports Ukrainian cultural heritage while introducing the world not only to traditional Ukrainian craftsmanship but cutting-edge technology and bold storytelling.

"Hosting our first-ever collection presentation during New York Fashion Week was truly special," said Ivan Frolov, the brand's founder and creative director. "Just a week earlier, we staged a unique theatrical performance in Ukraine at Kyiv's iconic techno club K41, collaborating with theater director Ivan Uryvskyi. Photography and filming were prohibited, adding to the exclusivity of the moment. Bringing that essence to New York in a new format allowed us to immerse the audience in a fresh artistic experience, inspired by the Ukrainian folktale Ivasyk-Telesyk, which has been my major inspiration for this collection."

FROLOV partnered with The Lions, New York's premier fashion agency, to bring his visionary collection to a New York audience. As the general partner, The Lions not only supported FROLOV's entry into New York Fashion Week but also provided a diverse cast of models. This included top models represented by The Lions, such as Danielle Zinaich, Lameka Fox, Gracie Carvalho, Veronika Vilim, and Ukrainian model Tanya Kizko.

During the New York presentation, guests had the opportunity to support Ukrainian art and culture through the FROLOVHEART charity collection, which will be showcased and all proceeds of its sales, along with any donations, will be directed to The Ukrainian Museum's SAFE program that supports vital art projects aimed at preserving and promoting Ukraine's rich cultural traditions. Collected funds will be distributed to the NGO "The Museum is Open for Renovation," which is dedicated to rescuing art from some of Ukraine's most dangerous hotspots.

The presentation took place at Academy Mansion, produced by The Fashionography and Anastasiya Siro. The Make-up was by Baltasar Gonzalez Pinel for M·A·C Cosmetics, and the hair team led by Zirka Place. Beverages supplied by Desolas mezcal, Copper Cane Quilt Chardonnay and Belle Glos Glasir Holt Chardonnay, Oddbird non-alcoholic wines and Boxed Water.

Notable guests included celebrities, musicians, artists, singers, and other high-profile appearances.

About FROLOV:

FROLOV is a Ukrainian couture brand founded by Ivan Frolov, known for its distinctive blend of avant-garde design and meticulous craftsmanship. FROLOV's collections are celebrated for their bold, modern aesthetic and commitment to cultural advocacy, making each piece not just a fashion statement, but a symbol of resilience and artistic expression.

About The Lions:

The Lions is dedicated to building iconic brands that inspire greatness and influence change. They combine strategic thinking with creative execution to help our clients reach their full potential. Through talent management, branding, PR, and creative services, they cultivate strong partnerships and deliver impactful campaigns. Their focus is on creating authentic connections between talent, brands, and their audiences. The Lions supports initiatives that blend fashion with meaningful causes, fostering partnerships that have a lasting impact on culture and society.

