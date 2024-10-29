Volkswagen's stock price has come under pressure as the automaker unveils extensive cost-saving measures aimed at boosting profitability. The company's shares fell 2.98% to €89.12 amid plans to slash expenses by €4 billion, primarily through compensation reductions. Internal documents reveal a proposed 10% salary cut for the core VW brand, potentially saving nearly €800 million annually. Combined with the elimination of bonuses and allowances, these measures could amount to €2 billion in yearly savings. The restructuring news has left investors uneasy, raising questions about the company's future earnings potential and dividend outlook.

Potential Plant Closures Add to Market Uncertainty

Further compounding investor concerns are discussions around possible plant closures. The Emden facility, employing 8,000 workers, is under scrutiny, with its closure potentially yielding annual savings of €600 million. Alternatively, ending production in Zwickau is also being considered. Market observers note that these drastic measures, while aimed at improving financial health, may incur significant short-term costs and potentially impact Volkswagen's long-term growth prospects. Analysts also highlight persisting challenges within the company's model portfolio, suggesting that even after restructuring, product lineup issues could continue to affect the automaker's market position.

Ad

Fresh Volkswagen information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Volkswagen analysis...