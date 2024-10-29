EQS-News: Gebeya / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Gebeya to Upskill Ecosystem of 50,000 Developers with NVIDIA



29.10.2024 / 16:50 CET/CEST

Gebeya Inc. ( www.Gebeya.com ), the leading Pan-African Talent Cloud technology company, today announced a historic effort to establish an innovative ecosystem of 50,000 NVIDIA-certified developers in Africa. This ambitious initiative aims to empower African developers with specialized skills in utilizing NVIDIA technologies, fostering growth and innovation in the region's tech industry. "Africa has a large developer population with nearly unlimited opportunity in AI." Wei Xiao, Nvidia Director of Developer Relations," Gebeya's collaboration with NVIDIA in empowering African developers through upskilling will help position Africa as a hub for AI expertise, attracting investments and fostering global competitiveness in the tech sector." The initiative seeks to bridge the skills shortage in AI across Africa, addressing the pressing need for skilled professionals in the African tech industry. By pooling its signature assets-Gebeya's SaaS Talent Cloud technology and on-the-ground contextual expertise in mobilizing, building ecosystems, and opportunity matching on the continent, with NVIDIA's expertise in AI, data science, and graphics processing units (GPUs)-the effort aims to strengthen AI, data science, and GPU capabilities at scale and nurture a vibrant ecosystem of highly globally capable talent on the African continent. "Gebeya is dedicated to fostering talent clouds across various sectors in Africa, and we are excited to collaborate with NVIDIA to build a vibrant ecosystem of AI technologists in the region," said Amadou Daffe, CEO of Gebeya. "Our collaboration will provide a centralized solution for fragmented tech communities, close the skills gap in AI technologies, accelerate industry growth and innovation, and position Africa as a center for NVIDIA expertise." The collaboration will achieve its goals through a phased roll-out plan, with a proof of concept phase in year one, followed by an expansion across all African countries by year three. The Talent Cloud will be powered by Gebeya's signature AI-Powered Talent Cloud Technology, featuring skilling, recruitment, vetting, matching, and community building. The platform will also integrate NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute learning paths, enabling individuals to earn NVIDIA credentials, such as certifications. The benefits for developers who take part in the Gebeya Talent Cloud with NVIDIA include: Access to NVIDIA community and ecosystem

Training and certifications from NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute

Exclusive access to NVIDIA events and perks The endeavor is expected to have a significant impact on the African tech industry, driving innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic development. By empowering African developers with NVIDIA skills, the collaboration will enhance AI awareness, foster developer adoption, and contribute to social impact through job opportunity and creation. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Gebeya. Download Image 1: https://apo-opa.co/4hljkUj Download Image 2: https://apo-opa.co/4hrvs68 Download Image 3: https://apo-opa.co/3YFc26C About Gebeya Inc.:

Gebeya is a leading Pan-African SaaS Talent Cloud te. With its revolutionary Talent Cloud offerings, Gebeya is creating significant opportunities and economic growth, propelling Africa's potential and global competitiveness. For more information, please visit www.Gebeya.com



