To view photos and videos of Blue Man Group for Orlando, click here

As Orlando-fever builds around Universal's newest park opening May 2025, its neighbor ICON Park located nearby in the same region shares additional exciting news coming this spring. Today, world famous Blue Man Group announced their new Orlando theater and show will open at ICON Park on April 3, 2025, with tickets now available for purchase.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241029219424/en/

ICON Park the popular 20-acre entertainment destination of attractions, dining and nightlife is located in the center of the rapidly growing Universal Boulevard/International Drive region. The new Blue Man Group theater will be built beneath the towering 400-ft. Orlando Eye, as the centerpiece of ICON Park's entrance that faces Universal Boulevard.

The addition of a residency show in the most-visited vacation destination in the U.S. was greeted with widespread enthusiasm in Orlando last month when Blue Man Group hosted a colorful ground-breaking ceremony on the future planned site of the theater.

Starting today, guests can purchase tickets to the 2025 shows online at https://www.blueman.com/orlando/buy-tickets

THEATER: The theater will be the first that Blue Man Group has built from the ground up. The custom-built, 578-seat theater will be uniquely designed for Blue Man Group's multi-sensory performances and include state-of-the-art audio, lighting, video technology.

SHOW: The new Orlando show will showcase Blue Man Group's distinctive blend of art, high-energy live music, comedy, and non-verbal communication and include both new scenes and classic crowd favorites. As the shows transcend language barriers, they appeal to the broad range of ages and cultural backgrounds of Orlando's visitors from around the world.

Blue Man Group performances will take place Tuesday through Sunday and will be dark on Mondays. Evening and matinee performances will take place one to two times daily, and the latest show schedule can be viewed at https://www.blueman.com/orlando/buy-tickets.

TICKETS: Show tickets range from $59 to $104 per person, according to seating level. Discounted child pricing (ages 3-9) is available in select seating categories. Additional packages and add-ons will be shared at a later date, including VIP Experiences, Meet Greets, Dinner Show packages, and combo attraction offers.

"We cannot wait to unveil our new Orlando show in spring 2025," said Jack Kenn, Managing Director of Blue Man Group.It's the perfect way to kick off spring break for locals and visitors alike, here at ICON Park, right in the heart of Orlando's Entertainment District."

ABOUT BLUE MAN GROUP

Blue Man Group is a global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication.

Since debuting at New York's Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, and Las Vegas, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World Tours, reaching more than 50 million people worldwide.

Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory stimulating graphics. Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. For more information, please visit Blueman.com.

ABOUT ICON Park

ICON Park is a global leader in location-based entertainment, attracting millions of guests each year with its unique collection of branded immersive experiences including attractions, restaurants, bars, live entertainment and shops. ICON Park's portfolio of 50+ tenants include globally recognized brands that appeal to both families and adults. Open 365 days a year, ICON Park's roster of activities, nightly live music, special events -- plus free parking and no gate admission -- make it a popular day and night choice for Orlando's 74 million visitors and residents.

ICON Park is located at the epicenter of Orlando's Entertainment District -- with entrances on both International Drive and Universal Boulevard and surrounded by 150+ hotels, world-famous theme parks and the second-largest convention center in the United States. The 20-acre destination is owned by the Torino+Flag partnership, a national leader in developing, owning and operating entertainment and retail properties in gateway cities Las Vegas, Miami, Los Angeles and Orlando, with $2 billion of projects completed and another $2 billion in pre-development. Torino+Flag's portfolio includes 63 CityCenter and Harmon Corner on the Las Vegas Strip.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241029219424/en/

Contacts:

Becca Bides

Email: BBides@IconParkOrlando.com

Cell/text: (407) 721-7367