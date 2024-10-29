Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3H220 | ISIN: DE000A3H2200 | Ticker-Symbol: NA9
Xetra
29.10.24
17:40 Uhr
93,85 Euro
+0,70
+0,75 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
GEX
SDAX
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
NAGARRO SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NAGARRO SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
93,2094,3518:16
93,1094,2518:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NAGARRO
NAGARRO SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NAGARRO SE93,85+0,75 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.