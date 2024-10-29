Ronkonkoma, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2024) - SIGMA America is kicking off the 2024 holiday season with the "It Just Clicks" campaign promoting the growing number of leading camera systems compatible with SIGMA lenses. The campaign is designed to raise consumer awareness of the depth and breadth of lenses available for popular camera platforms, both natively and via various mount adapters.

Spanning multiple channels including print, point-of-purchase, social media, online advertising, and email marketing, the campaign is built around a crisp graphical treatment that delivers the message that there are exceptional SIGMA lenses compatible with all major camera systems, including full-frame and crop-sensor DSLRs, mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras, and cinema cameras from manufacturers including Canon, Fujifilm, Leica, LUMIX, Nikon, SIGMA and Sony.

"The 'It Just Clicks' campaign aims to connect photographers and videographers with SIGMA, and our broad selection of lenses in the Art, Sports and Contemporary lines compatible with the major camera platforms supported by SIGMA," reports Mark Amir-Hamzeh, President of SIGMA America. "With over fifty lenses currently available for DSLR and mirrorless camera systems - from ultra-wide primes to super telephoto zooms, and everything in between - there's sure to be a SIGMA lens that's right for you, and we're here to help you find your next favorite lens."

Additionally, SIGMA Technical Representatives will be attending dealer events throughout November and December to help buyers choose the right SIGMA lens for their camera systems as part of the "It Just Clicks" campaign.

And for those who can't make it to a local camera shop, there will also be a series of live sessions on social media platforms including Instagram and Facebook, where customers can ask the SIGMA team for lens buying advice. Creators in the Los Angeles, CA area can also book a demo session at the SIGMA Burbank showroom to test out lenses and get buying advice from the SIGMA team.

Devise Agency of Hood River, Oregon, SIGMA America's design agency of record, crafted the overall look and feel of the multi-channel campaign extensions including motion graphics, in-store displays, social media carousels, and so on.

The full selection of lenses available by camera manufacturer can be viewed here:

https://www.sigmaphoto.com/it-just-clicks

About SIGMA Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, SIGMA has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced SIGMA Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sports. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Fujifilm, Leica, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Sony and SIGMA, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, the SIGMA CINE lens lineup was launched, further cementing SIGMA as an innovator in imaging engineering. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the SIGMA benchmark of excellence, SIGMA CINE lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, SIGMA continues its storied tradition of imaging excellence through groundbreaking innovations such as the native L-mount SIGMA fp and fp L full-frame mirrorless digital cameras, announced in July 2019 and March 2021 respectively. These products, along with over 35 award-winning SIGMA Global Vision lenses available in native L-Mount format, demonstrate SIGMA's continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings. With the fp, fp L and these lenses, even more users can now leverage SIGMA's renowned optical formula to achieve their creative vision with ease.

For more information about SIGMA America, please visit sigmaphoto.com and SIGMA Blog.

