US-based Bluetti has developed a new energy storage system (ESS) that offers up to 154. 8 kWh of storage and 60 kW of output by connecting up to three systems in parallel. It includes an inverter and a voltage controller with up to seven batteries. American storage specialist Bluetti has introduced a new residential energy storage system (ESS) comprising the EP2000 hybrid inverter, the HV800 voltage controller, and the B700 battery. The system features 30 kW of solar input and provides up to 20 kW of output power. "The EP2000 stands out with customizable power options and expandable battery capacities ...

