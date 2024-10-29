ArmorPoint Ranked #70 on MSSP Alert's 2024 List of Top 250 MSSPs

Eighth annual list reveals leading MSSP, MDR and MSP security companies

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / ArmorPoint, LLC (armorpoint.com), a leading provider of managed cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce that it has been ranked #70 among the Top 250 MSSPs for 2024, according to MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource.

The Top 250 MSSPs for 2024 honorees were announced on October 15th at MSSP Alert Live. The 2024 MSSP Top 250 list reveal marks the first time the list has been unveiled at MSSP Alert's annual live event. Honorees were also celebrated at an evening party that coincides with MSSP Alert Live.

The complete list is available here: https://www.msspalert.com/top-250

MSSP Alert will release the full research report that goes with the MSSP 250 list on November 18th, and they will discuss the research results during a special webcast. You can register for that here: https://www.msspalert.com/webcast/mssp-250-research-the-state-of-mssps-in-2024

"We are incredibly honored to be ranked among the top 100 MSSPs globally," said David Trapp, CEO of ArmorPoint. "This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our team in providing exceptional managed cybersecurity solutions to our clients. As the threat landscape continues to evolve, we remain committed to delivering innovative and comprehensive security services that help organizations stay ahead of cyber risks."

"MSSP Alert and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate ArmorPoint on this honor," said Jessica C. Davis, Editorial Director of MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource. "The Top 250 MSSPs are an elite group of cybersecurity service providers, and they continue to outperform the overall cybersecurity services market. Members of this list are the best of the best."

MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs list and research report are overseen by Jessica C. Davis, editorial director, MSSP Alert and ChannelE2E. The full list can be found here.

About ArmorPoint

ArmorPoint, LLC provides proactive solutions for cyber resilience. Specializing in integrated cybersecurity program management, ArmorPoint delivers deep expertise fused with their innovative technology to continuously assess and mature your security posture, transforming cybersecurity from a defensive necessity to a strategic asset driving competitive advantage. To learn more, visit armorpoint.com.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SCWorld, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications and TECHEXPO Top Secret. Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com.

