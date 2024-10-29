Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: A3DUN5 | ISIN: US0494681010 | Ticker-Symbol: 48D
Tradegate
29.10.24
17:05 Uhr
179,06 Euro
+4,42
+2,53 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
29.10.2024
Opus Guard Secures Funding From Atlassian Ventures to Enhance Enterprise-Ready Compliance Solutions

Funding Continues Growing Recognition That Information Governance and Retention Management for Modern SaaS Tools Has Become Critical for Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Opus Guard, a leading SaaS provider specializing in information governance and retention management solutions, today announced that it has secured early-stage funding from Atlassian Ventures. This strategic investment will enable Opus Guard to accelerate the development and go-to-market of its enterprise-ready solutions, addressing the growing need for robust information governance tools in the modern regulatory landscape.

Opus Guard wordmark

Opus Guard wordmark
Opus Guard workmark logo: a blue shield at left with the words Opus Guard at right, in blue

"Compliance in retention management is becoming increasingly critical for businesses navigating today's complex regulatory environment," said Peter Lenke, Head of Atlassian Ventures. "We're delighted to support Opus Guard as they tackle this important challenge - helping customers stay ahead of the curve."

The partnership marks a significant milestone for Opus Guard, reinforcing its commitment to providing top-tier solutions that help enterprises manage compliance more effectively. The new funding will be utilized to enhance product features, achieve key enterprise certifications, and accelerate market outreach.

"We are thrilled to have the support and backing of Atlassian Ventures," said Darin LaFramboise, CEO of Opus Guard. "This investment is an important step in our mission to deliver solutions that allow legal, IT, security ops, and risk management teams to effortlessly reduce risks tied to employee-created content all while meeting today's complex security and governance frameworks like SOC 2, ISO 27001, FINRA, and more."

For more information about Opus Guard and upcoming updates or to try Content Retention Manager by Opus Guard today, please visit www.opusguard.com.

About Opus Guard

Opus Guard is a SaaS company dedicated to providing enterprise-level information governance solutions. Our information governance platform allows businesses to navigate complex regulatory requirements with ease and efficiency.

About Atlassian Ventures

Atlassian Ventures invests in companies that are building products in the Atlassian ecosystem, fueling growth and innovation for the benefit of Atlassian customers worldwide.

Contact Information

Nick Wade
Co-Founder and COO
team@opusguard.com
(415) 690-7540

SOURCE: Opus Guard

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
