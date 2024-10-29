PES Benefits Acquires Benefits Administration Business from Clarity Benefit Solutions

Acquisition Expands PES Benefits' Technology Capabilities and Service Offerings, Enhancing Benefits Administration for Clients Nationwide.

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / PES Benefits, a leader in benefits technology, administration, education, and virtual care solutions, today announced the acquisition of the Benefits Administration business from Clarity Benefit Solutions, marking a significant expansion in its service offerings and market presence. Post-acquisition, Clarity will continue selling benefits administration solutions through PES, and this acquisition expands Clarity's offering to include the PlanSource and Selerix platforms. Additionally, PES has entered into a reseller agreement with Clarity Benefit Solutions to market their employee benefit solutions.

PES Benefits Acquires Benefits Administration Business from Clarity Benefits Solutions

This strategic acquisition aligns with PES Benefits' vision to provide a comprehensive, seamless employee benefits experience, encapsulated by their motto, "Simple - Flexible - Personal." Clarity Benefit Solutions, renowned for over 30 years of industry leadership in simplifying benefits administration through innovative technology, complements PES Benefits' existing suite of solutions perfectly.

"Combining Clarity's robust technology and extensive experience in benefits administration with our innovative approach to employee benefits enhances our ability to serve our clients with even greater efficiency and value," said Dave Hurlock, CEO of PES Benefits. "This acquisition not only broadens and strengthens our technology capabilities, but also reinforces our commitment to simplifying the complex world of employee benefits for employers and employees alike."

Clarity Benefit Solutions has been at the forefront of using technology to reduce costs and empower consumers in their benefits choices. The entire Clarity benefits administration team will be joining PES Benefits. The team's focus will be to ensure a seamless transition for all of the clients they serve.

The acquisition will facilitate:

- Enhanced Technology Integration: Streamlining benefits administration with advanced tools for eligibility management, costing, and compliance.

- Expanded Service Offerings: Clients will benefit from a wider range of plan choices and more cost-effective options through PES Benefits' national platform.

- Improved Employee Experience: Employees will enjoy a simplified process for viewing, comparing, and enrolling in benefits, supported by expert customer service.

PES Benefits remains committed to driving innovation in the employee benefits space, ensuring that every stakeholder, from employee benefits brokers to employees, experiences a benefits process that is not only efficient but also deeply personal and supportive.

About PES Benefits

PES Benefits is dedicated to revolutionizing the employee benefits landscape with cutting-edge technology, administration, education, and virtual care solutions. Since its inception, PES Benefits has focused on simplifying the benefits experience, making it more accessible and meaningful for all involved.

About Clarity Benefit Solutions

Clarity Benefit Solutions combines world-class customer service and technology that is unmatched in the industry today with a full suite of consumer benefits and benefit administration technology to ensure that people are ready for whatever comes their way. Clarity's goal is to use technology to simplify the administration of benefits, reduce costs, and empower consumers. Clarity's simply smarter approach - fueled by feedback from employees and our customers - has led to thoughtful new ways for all of us to get the most out of our benefits.

