The Hershey Company and Its Partners Inaugurate Three Primary Schools in Côte d'Ivoire as Part of Initiative To Expand Access to Education

HERSHEY, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / The Hershey Company has inaugurated three public primary schools in Côte d'Ivoire, a leading cocoa-producing country. The projects, which include the construction of one new school and renovation of two existing schools, were funded by the company as part of a tripartite agreement with Côte d'Ivoire's National Oversight Committee for Actions to Fight Child Labor, Trafficking and Exploitation (CNS), chaired by First Lady Dominique Ouattara, and the International Cocoa Initiative (ICI).

Part of Hershey's ongoing commitment to cocoa-growing communities, the inauguration of the three Côte d'Ivoire schools will help provide children access to high-quality education and support the families that make its products possible.

"Supporting children's education has been a central part of Hershey's mission since our founding more than 130 years ago," said James Turoff, senior vice president and general counsel at Hershey. "Today, we're continuing this work by helping expand the education system in cocoa-farming communities. Our hope is that having greater access to a quality education can set generations of children on a path to fulfilling and productive lives."

"These projects demonstrate our unwavering commitment to protect children," said ICI Executive Director Matthias Lange. "Constructing or renovating school buildings, canteens and accommodation for teachers is critical to reducing barriers to school enrollment and providing infrastructure that benefits the whole community."

The construction and renovation of the primary schools in Gly, a village in the Lôh-Djiboua region of Côte d'Ivoire, is part of a broader collaboration between Hershey, the Ivorian government and non-governmental organizations. In April 2023, Hershey signed an agreement with CNS and ICI to fund the construction of 12 primary schools (72 classrooms) by 2025 in cocoa-producing communities that currently lack school infrastructure.

"The investment in these schools by Hershey reflect our shared commitment to ensuring our children have access to modern facilities that will enable them to have a bright future," said Mme. Ouattara, who has been a strong advocate of children's rights and well-being for nearly 30 years.

The completion of the three Gly schools marks a significant milestone in Hershey's commitment to create a more resilient supply chain and improve the livelihoods of cocoa-farming families. It is also part of Hershey's broader efforts in Côte d'Ivoire, including its Income Accelerator program to improve the incomes of cocoa farmers and environmental preservation initiatives, particularly in the Mabi-Yaya Nature Reserve in southeastern Côte d'Ivoire.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is an industry-leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet, and communities. Hershey has more than 20,000 employees in the U.S. and worldwide who work daily to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 90 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $11.2 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers and Ice Breakers, and salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For over 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly and ethically. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit? www.thehersheycompany.com. ?

