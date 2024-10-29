EQS-Ad-hoc: Lfeeder Designated Activity Company / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

RIS NOTIFICATION This announcement contains inside information and is made by the Issuer, pursuant to Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and Regulation (EU) 2016/1055 (the "Implementing Technical Standards") relating thereto . This notice is important and requires your immediate attention . COMPANY NAME: LFEEDER DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY (THE "ISSUER") HEADLINE: NOTICE TO NOTEHOLDERS DATE: 29 OCTOBER 2024 Series LF32 USD 50,000,000 Bit5ive Mining Notes due 2052 (the "Notes" and the holders thereof, the "Noteholders) Common Code 248596040 ISIN Code XS2485960400

The Notes are listed on the Vienna MTF, a multilateral trading facility operated by Wiener Börse AG. Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Series Memorandum in relation to the Notes dated 27 June 2022. The Issuer issued the Notes on 28 June 2022, of which only USD275,000 were placed with investors. Payments on the Notes are dependent on payments being received by the Issuer in respect of the Class LD shares (the "Shares") in Bit5ive Mining Fund KY Feeder Ltd (the "Underlying Entity") acquired by the Issuer. Notice is given that the Issuer has received notice from the Underlying Entity that it is currently considering issuing a notice regarding the repurchase of the Shares owned by the Issuer in the Underlying Entity for a nominal value of USD1.00 and, following such action, that it is contemplating the liquidation of the Underlying Entity due to its under performance and because all of the USD275,000 raised under the Notes has been spent by it in structure set-up, distributor payments and covering all fund-related expenses. According to the Conditions of the Notes, if the Shares are redeemed in whole or in part on any date prior to the Originally Scheduled Maturity Date, the Notes shall be redeemed on a pro rata basis on the fifth Payment Business Day following the date on which the proceeds of redemption of the Shares are received by the Issuer. The Issuer expects holders of Notes to receive zero if their Notes are redeemed. The Issuer may publish a further notice to Noteholders if it receives any further information in respect of the situation of the Underlying Entity. This notice is for informational purposes only and Noteholders are not required to take any action at this time. TRUSTEE This Notice has not been formulated by the Trustee who expresses no view on it and the Trustee expresses no opinion as to the actions (if any) the Noteholders may take in respect of this Notice. The information contained herein has not been independently verified by the Trustee and the Trustee makes no representation that all relevant information has been disclosed to Noteholders pursuant to this Notice. In accordance with normal practice, the Trustee expresses no view as to the truth, veracity, accuracy or completeness of the contents of this Notice. Accordingly, the Trustee recommends that Noteholders consider seeking their own financial, tax, accounting, investment and legal advice in respect of this Notice. No responsibility or liability is or will be accepted by the Trustee in relation to the accuracy or completeness of this Notice or any other written or oral information made available to any person receiving this Notice or its advisers and any such liability is expressly disclaimed. This Notice is made without prejudice to any and all of the Trustee's rights under the Conditions of the Notes and the Transaction Documents relating to the Notes, all of which are expressly reserved. LFEEDER DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY accepts responsibility for the information contained in this notice. This notice is given by: LFEEDER DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY 1st Floor, 1 Windmill Lane Dublin 2, D02 F206, Ireland Contact details: Lynk Capital Markets Ltd Artemis House, 67 Fort Street, PO Box 2775, Grand Cayman, KY1-1111, Cayman Islands Attention: Operations Email: lynk.ops@lynkmarkets.com Telephone No: +1 (646) 820 8001 This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



