Contributed revenue up +18%

of which +2% on a like-for-like basis

Confirmation of revenue target

close to €1,120 m for 2024

The 3rd quarter 2024 confirms accelerating growth in France and abroad. France posted robust growth over the period, while internationally, operations benefited from the gradual ramp-up of significant, long-term service contracts signed during the summer.

Favorable trends over the period support the revenue target for fiscal 2024.

In the 3rd quarter of 2024, Séché Environnement posted revenue of €286.3 million, up +18.5% on a reported basis and +1.9% on an organic basis1 compared with the same period last year (€241.7 million).

This positive trend confirms the resilience of most of Séché Environnement's markets excluding energy as well as the dynamism over the period in France and abroad of spot markets for depollution and environmental emergencies.

In France (66% of revenue), revenue returned to solid organic growth (+3.5%), reflecting the solidity of most markets (excluding energy), as well as the recovery of emergency environmental markets from their low contribution at the start of the year. Internationally, business was still slightly down (-2.9% on an organic basis), while major multi-year service contracts (Soils Remediation, Total Waste Management, etc.) signed during the period are gradually ramping up over the 2nd half-year 2024 and beyond.

Cumulative revenue for the first 9 months of the year came to €791.4 million, up +7.9% on a reported basis and down slightly by -2.5% on an organic basis1

Over the next few months, the Group expects to see a continuation of the positive trends seen in the 3rd quarter on its main perimeters, with an increased contribution from major International Services contracts in particular.

These favorable prospects confirm Séché's target of contributing revenue of around €1,120 million in 2024. 2

Comments on business trends for the 3rd 2024 quarter

In the 3rd quarter of 2024, Séché Environnement reported consolidated revenue of €306.8 million, compared with €259.5 million a year earlier.

Reported revenue include3 non-contributed revenue of €20.5 million vs. €17.8 million a year earlier, breaking down as follows:

In €m Q3 2023 Q3 2024 9M 2023 9M 2024 Investments "IFRIC 12 3.1 2.4 12.1 6.4 General tax on polluting activities (TGAP) 14.7 18.1 44.2 49.4 Non-contributed revenue 17.8 20.5 56.3 55.8

Net of non-contributed revenue, contributed revenue amounted to €286.3 million in the 3rd quarter of 2024, compared with €241.7 million a year earlier, marking an increase of +18.5% on a reported basis compared with the same period of 2023.

It includes a perimeter effect of €40.5 million linked to the contribution in the 3rd quarter of:

Furia (Italy), consolidated from October 1 er 2023 for €17.3 million.

2023 for €17.3 million. Essac (Peru) consolidated from October 1 er 2023, for €1.2 million.

2023, for €1.2 million. Rent-A-Drum (Namibia) consolidated from January 1 er 2024, for €3.4 million.

2024, for €3.4 million. Eco (Singapore), consolidated from July 1er 2024, for €18.6 million.

It also recorded a negative currency effect of (0.6) million vs. (4.3) million a year earlier.

On a like-for-like basis, revenue rose by +1.9%, illustrating the solidity of business across most of the Group's geographical regions, against a backdrop of normalizing energy prices in France and the gradual ramp-up of major international Services contracts.

Analysis by geographic scope

Consolidated data

In €m Q3 2023 Q3 2024 Gross change Organic change Subsidiaries in France 181.8 188.2 +3.5% +3.5% of which scope effect International subsidiaries 59.9 98.1 +63.8% -2.9% of which scope effect 40.5 Contributed revenue 241.7 286.3 +18.5% +1.9%

In the 3rd quarter of 2023, revenue at constant exchange rates would have amounted to €241.1 million, with a negative currency effect of €(0.6) million over the period.

France confirms the positive trend in its markets (excluding energy), while the situation in international markets varies from one subsidiary to another and from one region to another:

In France, revenue amounted to €188.2 million, up +3.5% on the 3 rd quarter 2023.

The acceleration in growth in France reflects the strength of Séché's markets and confirms the improved performance of the service businesses (particularly waste management and emergency services), compared with their low contribution at the start of the year. While the energy recovery business (Circular Economy) has been significantly penalized by lower energy prices compared with the same period in 2023 (negative impact of €4.7 million), growth in the scope of consolidation has been driven by the Hazardous Materials and Services businesses.

revenue amounted to €188.2 million, up +3.5% on the 3 quarter 2023. The acceleration in growth in France reflects the strength of Séché's markets and confirms the improved performance of the service businesses (particularly waste management and emergency services), compared with their low contribution at the start of the year. International revenue came to €98.1 million, up 63.8% on the 3 rd quarter 2023 (on a reported basis). This includes a +€40.5 million scope effect.

On a like-for-like basis , revenue was down slightly (-2.9%), with differing situations depending on subsidiaries and geographical areas: In Europe (excluding Solarca), the slight decline in revenue (-3.9% to €18.7 million) reflects the weaker performance of Mecomer (Italy) and masks the strong growth of Valls Quimica's circular economy business in Spain. In Southern Africa, the decrease in revenue (-9.2% to €21.2 million) reflects the downturn at Interwaste, while Spill Tech posted solid growth in its environmental emergency business (+9.0%). In Latin America, this geographical area returned to growth (+1.6% to €10.8 million) and benefited from the gradual ramp-up of large, multi-year service contracts in Peru and Chile. In Europe and the Rest of the World, Solarca confirmed its solid growth (+11.5% to €7.0 million), particularly in non-European markets (Middle East, Asia...).



Analysis by activity

Consolidated data

In €m Q3 2023 Q3 2024 Gross change Organic change Services 107.4 131.8 +22.7% +7.4% of which scope effect 17.0 Circular economy 83.2 80.4 -3.4% -9.1% of which scope effect 4.9 Hazard management 51.1 74.1 +45.0% +8.8% of which scope effect 18.6 Contributed revenue 241.7 286.3 +18.5% +1.9%

The Services and Danger Management businesses sustained growth in the 3rd quarter of 2024:

The Services business reported revenue of €131.8 million, up sharply on the same period last year (+22.7%), partly due to a €17.0 million scope effect.

On a like-for-like basis, revenue was up +7.3%, illustrating the favorable momentum of the "spot" environmental remediation and emergency response businesses, particularly noticeable in France in the 3rdrd quarter.

Circular Economy activities totaled revenue of €80.4 million, down 3.4% on a reported basis and down 9.1% on a like-for-like basis.

In France, this reflects the fall in energy revenue prices (steam and electricity) compared with the same period last year (price effect of -€4.7 million over the period). The materials recovery business declined in South Africa (Interwaste) but remained buoyant in France (Speichim) and Spain (Valls Quimica).

Revenue in the Hazard Management activities totaled €74.0 million, up 45.0% on a reported basis (notably due to the integration of Furia and Eco).

On a like-for-like basis, these activities posted robust growth of +8.8%, illustrating the strength of these markets in France and internationally.

Analysis by division

Consolidated data

In €m Q3 2023 Q3 2024 Gross change Organic change Hazardous waste 168.2 203.3 +20.8% +1.4% of which scope effect 33.2 Non-hazardous waste 73.5 83.0 +12.7% +3.0% of which scope effect 7.3 Contributed revenue 241.7 286.3 +18.5% +1.9%

In the 3rd quarter of 2024, both divisions returned to growth:

The Hazardous Waste division reported strong growth of 20.8% on a reported basis. This increase includes the €33.2 million contribution of recently consolidated entities.

On a like-for-like basis , revenue growth was up +1.4%. This good performance reflects: In France, with revenue up +7.4% to €122.7 million, the solidity of the Hazard Management markets and the dynamism of the Remediation and Environmental Emergencies businesses, while activities linked to the Circular Economy continue to be penalized by the decline in energy revenue prices. Outside France, revenue was down 11.6% at €47.4 million, with the positive trend in Hazardous Materials Management activities in Latin America hampered by the decline in Interwaste's (South Africa) value-adding activities.

reported strong growth of 20.8% on a reported basis. This increase includes the €33.2 million contribution of recently consolidated entities. , revenue growth was up +1.4%. This good performance reflects:

The Non-Hazardous Waste division posted growth of +12.7% compared with the 3rd quarter 2023 on a reported basis. This includes a +€7.3 million scope effect relating to the DND activities of Furia (Italy) and the contribution of Rent-A-Drum. (Namibia).

On a like-for-like basis, the sector grew by 3.0%, illustrating the dynamism of the international scope, whereas the sector in France (-3,0% to €65.5 million) was strongly affected by the normalization of electricity market prices.

Favorable outlook for 2024

The 3rd quarter 2024 confirms the resilience of Séché 's markets in France and internationally.

Séché Environnement expects the favorable trends seen during the period to continue, particularly in the Services markets, in France and above all internationally, with the growing contribution of large-scale, multi-year contracts (soil remediation, total waste management...).

This favorable outlook supports Séché's revenue target of around €1,120 million for 2024.

APPENDIX 1

Details of the scope of consolidation at 3rd quarter 2024

Divisions Subsidiaries In €m Furia Essac R-A-D Eco Total Hazardous Waste Services 9.9 1.2 11.1 Circular Eco. 3.5 3.5 Hazard 18.6 18.6 Total Hazardous Waste 13.4 1.2 18.6 33.2 Non-Hazardous Waste Services 3.9 2.0 5.9 Circular Eco. 1.4 1.4 Hazard Total Non-hazardous Waste 3.9 3.4 6.3 Total 17.3 1.2 3.4 18.6 40.5

APPENDIX 2

Details of revenue to September 30, 2024 (cumulative 9 months)

Breakdown by geographic area

Consolidated data

In €m 09/30/2023 09/30/2024 Gross change Organic change Subsidiaries in France 547.7 542.3 -1.0% -1.0% of which scope effect 0.6 International subsidiaries 185.6 249.1 +34.2% -6.7% of which scope effect 77.5 Contributed revenue 733.3 791.4 +7.9% -2.5%

Breakdown by activity

Consolidated data

In €m 09/30/2023 09/30/2024 Gross change Organic change Services 340.8 363.1 +6.5% -7.0% of which scope effect 47.8 Circular economy 238.8 251.5 +5.3% +0.5% of which scope effect 11.7 Hazard management 153.7 176.8 +15.0% +3.1% of which scope effect 18.6 Contributed revenue 733.3 791.4 +7.9% -2.5%

Breakdown by division

Consolidated data

In €m 09/30/2023 09/30/2024 Gross change Organic change Hazardous waste 491.3 547.9 +11.5% -0,3% of which scope effect 60.1 Non-hazardous waste 242.0 243.5 +0.6% -6,9% of which scope effect 18.0 Contributed revenue 733.3 791.4 +7.9% -2.5%

APPENDIX 3

Definitions of contributed revenue

IFRIC 12 revenue: investments made in concession assets, re-invoiced to the Grantor and recognized as revenue in accordance with IFRIC 12.

TGAP: Taxe Générale sur les Activités Polluantes (General Tax on Polluting Activities) paid by waste producers and collected on behalf of the State by treatment operators. This tax is paid back to the government with no impact on operating margins.

Its expected growth between 2021 and 2025, which is both very significant and highly differentiated according to the type of process and the type of treatment, will lead to its inclusion in our published revenue figures:

Non-economic revenue resulting from the significant increase in the amount of tax collected, particularly in the NHW sector.

Differentiated trends between activities, not representative of their economic development, particularly in the treatment businesses (incineration and storage of final waste).

Its restatement as non-contributed revenue is neutral in terms of operating margins, in particular EBITDA.

