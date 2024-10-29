Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
29.10.2024 17:50 Uhr
iTrustCapital Surpasses $10 Billion in Crypto IRA Transactions

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / iTrustCapital, recognized as the best software platform in America for buying and selling crypto through individual retirement accounts (IRAs), has surpassed $10 billion in total transaction volume. This milestone represents a 27% increase in 2024 alone, highlighting the company's continued growth and leadership in the self-directed crypto IRA space.

Crypto IRA

Crypto IRA
Bitcoin coins on table and inside glass piggy bank

"This milestone is a reflection of our team's dedication to providing excellent client service and always sticking to our core values of upholding the highest standards of security, transparency, and trust," said Kevin Maloney, Chief Executive Officer of iTrustCapital.

iTrustCapital was recognized as the #1 Crypto IRA Platform in America at the 2021 IMA Impact Awards. The following year, the company was named Best Crypto IRA Investment Platform USA by Wealth & Finance International at the 2022 Fintech Awards. Most recently, iTrustCapital earned recognition as Best Cryptocurrency Website in 2024 by WebAwards and received the 2024 Stevie Award for Achievement in Customer Experience. With a commitment to delivering exceptional client service, supported by efficient technology and some of the lowest fees in the industry, iTrustCapital holds an "Excellent" rating with an average 4.9-star score from over 5,000 reviews on Google and Trustpilot.

About iTrustCapital

iTrustCapital is a leading digital asset IRA software platform that enables clients to buy and sell cryptocurrencies and physical precious metals directly through tax-advantaged retirement accounts. iTrustCapital eliminates the costly inefficiencies and outdated processes of previous IRA models, opening the door for investors to safely, simply, and legally move money from their retirement accounts into crypto assets and the precious metals market. With a focus on innovation and customer service, iTrustCapital provides a user-friendly software platform with 24/7 accessibility, allowing clients to easily access the markets. Visit https://www.itrustcapital.com/ for more information.

Contact Information

Todd Kolker
SVP, Marketing
t.kolker@itrustcapital.com
8188021150

Kona Bertolino
Marketing Project Manager
k.bertolino@itrustcapital.com
8189233771

SOURCE: iTrustCapital

