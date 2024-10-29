New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2024) - Today marks the official launch of the National Alliance for Financial Literacy and Inclusion (NAFLI), established by Wysh Life and Health Insurance Company. This groundbreaking nonprofit organization is dedicated to empowering underserved communities through financial education and partnerships with major financial institutions. Along with its launch, NAFLI announces the appointment of Amanda Estiverne-Colas and Jim Perry to its founding Board of Directors.

"Financial literacy and inclusion are fundamental rights, not privileges," said Alex Matjanec, CEO of the insurtech Wysh and NAFLI's founding member. "At Wysh, we've seen firsthand how innovative solutions like our micro-life insurance product can transform access to financial protection. NAFLI extends this mission further by bringing together leaders like Amanda and Jim with their deep expertise in financial innovation and inclusion, creating a powerful alliance for change."

Amanda Estiverne-Colas brings extensive experience in payments technology and digital transformation to NAFLI's board. "The mission of expanding financial empowerment to underserved communities resonates deeply with me," said Estiverne-Colas. "I'm excited to help shape solutions that make financial education and protection accessible to all."

Jim Perry, a veteran banking innovation expert, adds decades of experience in community-focused financial solutions. "NAFLI's approach to combining grassroots outreach with financial institution partnerships creates real opportunities for lasting change," Perry noted. "I look forward to contributing to this vital mission."

NAFLI's launch comes at a critical time when many lack access to basic financial services, including over 106 million Americans who are uninsured or underinsured. The organization plans to address these challenges through a multi-faceted approach.

Supporting Minority Deposit Institutions (MDIs) with resources and innovative programs

Providing comprehensive financial education resources

Fostering partnerships between financial institutions and community organizations

"We're not just talking about change; we're actively creating it," added Matjanec. "By bringing together Wysh's expertise in embedded financial protection with NAFLI's mission of inclusion, we're creating real, lasting impact in communities that have been overlooked for too long. We are excited to see NAFLI bring in more financial partners and tap into their areas of expertise as well."

Financial institutions, community leaders, and individuals interested in NAFLI's mission are encouraged to visit www.nafli.org to learn more and sign up for updates on upcoming programs and initiatives.

About NAFLI:

The National Alliance for Financial Literacy and Inclusion (NAFLI) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting financial literacy and inclusion across America. By partnering with financial institutions, community organizations, and innovators, NAFLI aims to create a future where every individual has the knowledge and access to achieve financial well-being.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228207

SOURCE: Wysh Financial