Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 29
29 October 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 65,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 615.728p. The highest price paid per share was 618.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 613.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0083% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 520,361,789 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 787,360,844. Rightmove holds 11,331,447 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
1235
615.800
16:08:08
917
615.600
16:03:25
257
615.200
15:57:17
699
615.200
15:57:17
1077
613.600
15:52:50
440
613.400
15:46:37
406
613.400
15:46:37
138
613.400
15:46:36
260
613.400
15:46:36
100
613.400
15:46:36
72
613.400
15:46:36
513
613.400
15:46:36
724
613.400
15:42:53
201
613.400
15:42:53
571
613.600
15:33:47
528
613.600
15:33:47
327
613.600
15:32:27
634
613.600
15:32:27
487
614.200
15:23:09
559
614.200
15:23:09
497
614.600
15:18:34
463
614.600
15:18:34
903
614.400
15:12:35
1034
615.200
15:08:06
650
615.600
15:02:07
107
615.600
15:02:07
1008
616.000
14:59:33
191
615.600
14:55:54
1046
614.400
14:54:30
959
614.800
14:46:39
1069
615.000
14:40:35
416
614.400
14:34:32
538
614.400
14:34:32
98
614.200
14:29:51
827
614.200
14:29:51
594
615.000
14:26:52
408
615.000
14:26:52
281
614.800
14:17:20
743
614.800
14:17:20
923
615.200
14:12:14
239
615.200
14:07:24
650
615.200
14:07:24
1070
615.800
13:59:39
643
615.800
13:57:30
319
615.800
13:57:30
439
614.200
13:49:27
554
614.200
13:49:27
605
614.600
13:47:37
562
613.800
13:43:04
600
614.000
13:41:13
961
614.000
13:36:43
859
613.800
13:32:24
363
614.400
13:30:40
605
614.400
13:29:55
752
614.600
13:26:12
245
614.600
13:26:12
1066
616.200
13:16:31
853
615.800
13:03:18
167
615.800
13:03:18
959
615.600
12:53:26
942
615.600
12:44:14
1
615.600
12:31:16
952
615.600
12:31:16
1020
616.800
12:28:47
885
617.000
12:19:14
42
617.000
12:19:14
1019
616.600
12:06:06
1080
617.400
11:46:59
503
617.200
11:38:44
650
617.200
11:38:44
752
617.000
11:23:39
228
617.000
11:23:39
698
617.200
11:09:36
370
617.200
11:09:36
988
617.800
10:49:42
926
617.600
10:40:11
1092
617.400
10:34:58
857
617.400
10:14:57
151
617.400
10:14:57
922
617.600
10:10:27
1065
618.000
09:59:52
1041
618.200
09:49:45
364
618.400
09:49:07
33
618.400
09:49:07
990
618.200
09:36:40
934
617.600
09:26:23
1095
615.600
09:16:07
884
616.000
09:10:07
759
614.600
09:08:16
284
614.600
09:08:16
1049
615.800
09:07:53
817
616.400
08:56:00
201
616.400
08:56:00
721
617.400
08:47:07
277
617.400
08:47:07
1091
617.200
08:36:42
1045
617.600
08:29:51
433
615.200
08:22:38
549
615.200
08:22:38