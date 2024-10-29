Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
24.10.24
12:16 Uhr
7,550 Euro
+0,050
+0,67 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
29.10.2024 18:00 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 29

29 October 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 65,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 615.728p. The highest price paid per share was 618.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 613.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0083% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 520,361,789 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 787,360,844. Rightmove holds 11,331,447 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

1235

615.800

16:08:08

917

615.600

16:03:25

257

615.200

15:57:17

699

615.200

15:57:17

1077

613.600

15:52:50

440

613.400

15:46:37

406

613.400

15:46:37

138

613.400

15:46:36

260

613.400

15:46:36

100

613.400

15:46:36

72

613.400

15:46:36

513

613.400

15:46:36

724

613.400

15:42:53

201

613.400

15:42:53

571

613.600

15:33:47

528

613.600

15:33:47

327

613.600

15:32:27

634

613.600

15:32:27

487

614.200

15:23:09

559

614.200

15:23:09

497

614.600

15:18:34

463

614.600

15:18:34

903

614.400

15:12:35

1034

615.200

15:08:06

650

615.600

15:02:07

107

615.600

15:02:07

1008

616.000

14:59:33

191

615.600

14:55:54

1046

614.400

14:54:30

959

614.800

14:46:39

1069

615.000

14:40:35

416

614.400

14:34:32

538

614.400

14:34:32

98

614.200

14:29:51

827

614.200

14:29:51

594

615.000

14:26:52

408

615.000

14:26:52

281

614.800

14:17:20

743

614.800

14:17:20

923

615.200

14:12:14

239

615.200

14:07:24

650

615.200

14:07:24

1070

615.800

13:59:39

643

615.800

13:57:30

319

615.800

13:57:30

439

614.200

13:49:27

554

614.200

13:49:27

605

614.600

13:47:37

562

613.800

13:43:04

600

614.000

13:41:13

961

614.000

13:36:43

859

613.800

13:32:24

363

614.400

13:30:40

605

614.400

13:29:55

752

614.600

13:26:12

245

614.600

13:26:12

1066

616.200

13:16:31

853

615.800

13:03:18

167

615.800

13:03:18

959

615.600

12:53:26

942

615.600

12:44:14

1

615.600

12:31:16

952

615.600

12:31:16

1020

616.800

12:28:47

885

617.000

12:19:14

42

617.000

12:19:14

1019

616.600

12:06:06

1080

617.400

11:46:59

503

617.200

11:38:44

650

617.200

11:38:44

752

617.000

11:23:39

228

617.000

11:23:39

698

617.200

11:09:36

370

617.200

11:09:36

988

617.800

10:49:42

926

617.600

10:40:11

1092

617.400

10:34:58

857

617.400

10:14:57

151

617.400

10:14:57

922

617.600

10:10:27

1065

618.000

09:59:52

1041

618.200

09:49:45

364

618.400

09:49:07

33

618.400

09:49:07

990

618.200

09:36:40

934

617.600

09:26:23

1095

615.600

09:16:07

884

616.000

09:10:07

759

614.600

09:08:16

284

614.600

09:08:16

1049

615.800

09:07:53

817

616.400

08:56:00

201

616.400

08:56:00

721

617.400

08:47:07

277

617.400

08:47:07

1091

617.200

08:36:42

1045

617.600

08:29:51

433

615.200

08:22:38

549

615.200

08:22:38


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.