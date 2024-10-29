Morocco and TE H2 have agreed to reserve land for the Chbika hydrogen project in Morocco. They aim to build 1 GW of solar and wind capacity to annually produce 200,000 tons of green ammonia for the European market. TE H2, a venture between TotalEnergies and EREN Group, has signed a preliminary contract with Morocco to reserve land for the Chbika hydrogen project in the Guelmim-Oued Noun region near the Atlantic coast. This agreement allows TE H2, along with Danish companies Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and A. P. Møller Capital, to launch pre-front end engineering design (pre-FEED) ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...