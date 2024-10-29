The "Europe Data Center Liquid Cooling Market: Focus on Product, Application, and Country Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe data center liquid cooling market (excluding U.K.), valued at $949.9 million in 2023, is expected to reach $7.33 billion by 2033, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 22.67% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

The expansion of the data center liquid cooling market in Europe is anticipated to be fueled by rising investments in data centers and a focus on lowering operational costs within these facilities.

The market for liquid cooling systems for data centers in Europe is expanding quickly as businesses look for cost-effective ways to control the rising temperatures and energy consumption of their facilities. Advanced liquid cooling solutions are becoming more prevalent as traditional air cooling methods become less effective due to the exponential growth of data creation. These systems improve cooling efficiency and reduce energy consumption by using liquid coolant to absorb and distribute heat more efficiently.

Data centers in Europe are under pressure to adhere to strict environmental laws and sustainability objectives. Liquid cooling solutions complement the climate objectives of the European Union by lowering carbon footprints and increasing energy efficiency. Furthermore, data centers can handle more workloads and sophisticated technology without sacrificing performance because to liquid cooling's ability to support higher density computing.

Major competitors in the European market are making investments in cutting-edge liquid cooling technologies, including as direct-to-chip cooling and immersion cooling, to meet a range of operating requirements. It is anticipated that the need for liquid cooling solutions would increase dramatically as businesses and cloud service providers place a higher priority on sustainability and operational efficiency. The European data center liquid cooling market is expected to increase significantly due to continuous advances and growing acceptance, which will improve the overall sustainability and performance of data center operations.

Case Studies

Case Study 1: Comparative Analysis of Air-Cooled and Liquid-Cooled Systems in High-Capacity Data Centers

Case Study 2: Capital Expense Comparison Facility and IT Load for Both Air-Cooled and Liquid-Cooled Data Center

Case Study 3: Optimizing Data Center Efficiency, Strategy with AMD EPYC Processors, and Immersion Cooling

Case Study 4: Colovore Implements Liquid Cooling Solution, Offering Rack Capacities of up to 50 kW

Case Study 5: PeaSoup's Sustainable Data Center Solution

Some of the prominent companies in this market are:

Asetek, Inc.

Asperitas

DCX INC.

Submer

Schneider Electric

Rittal GmbH Co. KG

Legrand

STULZ GMBH

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2023 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $949.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $7331.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.6% Regions Covered Europe

