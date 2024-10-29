Prompt Therapy Solutions: Prompt Acquires OnusOne to Transform Compensation Models in Rehab Therapy

HOBOKEN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Prompt, the leading software platform for rehab therapy practices, is excited to announce its acquisition of OnusOne, a company that offers the only variable compensation solution specifically designed for the physical therapy industry. This strategic acquisition will enhance Prompt's mission to deliver extraordinary outcomes for rehab therapy practices and their patients.



OnusOne

OnusOne's compensation models are transforming how therapy practices attract, retain, and empower top talent across the industry. By leveraging OnusOne, therapy practices can offer creative compensation models that inspire behaviors, drive performance and help achieve profitability targets for practices while increasing provider compensation.

Michael Dwyer, Co-Founder of Prompt, shared his enthusiasm: "We're excited to announce that OnusOne is now part of Prompt! OnusOne's compensation models are a game-changer for addressing the recruiting and retention challenges across the industry. We believe that their compensation models need to become the standard in rehab therapy, and we are excited to help bring their transformative solution to even more practices. With OnusOne's powerful platform, you can easily build out and administer compensation models that allow therapists and practice owners to share in aligned incentives and mutually benefit from upside in the practice."

"OnusOne customers will continue working with the same great team and product they know and love," Dwyer added.

Jason Wambold, Co-Founder of OnusOne, commented on the acquisition: "Joining the Prompt family is a natural evolution for OnusOne. Our mission has always been to bring innovative compensation solutions to rehab therapy practices, and with Prompt's expansive reach and cutting-edge technology, we are poised to make an even bigger impact on the industry. Together, we can help clinics create sustainable compensation models that improve therapist satisfaction, drive business outcomes, and ultimately benefit patient care."

This acquisition enables both companies to continue offering OnusOne's innovative solutions to a broader audience, regardless of whether they are currently using Prompt's software. Existing OnusOne customers will enjoy the same great service and product, while mutual Prompt and OnusOne customers can look forward to an integrated experience that maximizes their clinic's potential. In the coming months, Prompt and OnusOne plan to invest in significant product expansion, building out PTO and other HR-related functionality to continue to streamline healthcare businesses and increase the profitability of practices around the country.

About Prompt

Prompt is a leading software solution designed to streamline operations, enhance revenue, and elevate the patient experience for outpatient therapy clinics. With a mission to drive extraordinary outcomes for rehab therapy businesses and their patients, Prompt's platform empowers clinics to operate more profitability, efficiently and improve their ability to deliver exceptional care.

About OnusOne

OnusOne offers the only variable compensation solution tailored to the rehab therapy industry, allowing practices to align therapist incentives with practice growth. By promoting a compensation model that mirrors other medical specialties, OnusOne is dedicated to helping clinics solve challenges related to recruitment, retention, and therapist burnout.

For more information, please visit Prompt's website and OnusOne's website.

Contact Information:

Tim Dwyer

Director of Growth

tim@promptemr.com

Jason Wambold

Co-Founder of OnusOne

jason.wambold@promptemr.com

SOURCE: Prompt Therapy Solutions

View the original press release on newswire.com.