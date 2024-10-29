Henkel's stock demonstrated resilience in recent trading, with shares hovering around the 82 EUR mark despite minor fluctuations. The consumer goods giant's stock remains within striking distance of its 52-week high of 85.74 EUR, showcasing investor confidence. Analysts project a dividend of 1.96 EUR per share for the current year, marking a slight increase from the previous period. This positive outlook is further bolstered by expert predictions of a 5.33 EUR earnings per share for the 2024 fiscal year, indicating steady growth potential for the Düsseldorf-based company.
Financial Metrics and Market Position
The stock's performance reflects Henkel's solid market position, with a year-to-date gain of over 21%. Currently trading at 81.52 EUR, the share price sits comfortably above its 52-week low, demonstrating a robust 17.98% increase. Investors are particularly attentive to Henkel's attractive dividend yield of 2.56%, based on a planned payout of 1.85 EUR per share for 2024. With a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a price-to-cash flow ratio of 4.52 for 2024, Henkel's stock presents an appealing prospect for value-oriented investors seeking stable returns in the consumer goods sector.
AdHenkel Stock: New Analysis - 29 October
Fresh Henkel information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.Read our updated Henkel analysis...