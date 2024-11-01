CMG Financial: Two CMG Leaders Recognized as 2024 HousingWire Tech Trendsetters

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / CMG Financial, a well-capitalized and privately held mortgage banking firm based in San Ramon, CA, announced today that two of its executive leaders were named 2024 HousingWire Tech Trendsetters. This is the second time that Chief Strategy Officer Paul Akinmade has been recognized as a Tech Trendsetter. This is the inaugural Tech Trendsetter recognition for Courtney Thompson, EVP, Head of Servicing.

"The 2024 Tech Trendsetters represent a group of truly innovative leaders who are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in mortgage and real estate," wrote HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler. "These tech trailblazers are not just enhancing efficiency but transforming the way businesses operate - from streamlining lending processes to improving the customer experience in real estate transactions."

Paul Akinmade has led a transformative digital integration across CMG Financial, strengthening connections between customers and originators to create a seamless experience from origination through servicing. By strategically aligning marketing, engineering, data intelligence, and servicing, Akinmade and his team have built - and continue to enhance - a platform that empowers originators with actionable insights to streamline support and enable smarter borrower decisions, even in today's high-rate market. Recent innovations include the List & Lock program, which allows sellers to offer discounted interest rates, adding value to listings and attracting more buyers. Additionally, the development of a POS opportunity pipeline leverages credit, pricing, servicing, and valuation data to generate tailored offers for both customers and originators, simplifying processes and guiding loan officers toward productivity and optimized closings.

"We are very fortunate to have a CEO, Chris George, who understands both the needs of originators and customers and the vital role of technology and data at every stage," Akinmade shared. "This commitment to tech-driven solutions and data integration underscores CMG's dedication to operational excellence, customer-focused solutions, and establishing itself as a technology-driven mortgage firm."

Courtney Thompson has over 20 years of experience in high-risk regulatory solution management, operations, innovation, and human-first strategies. Passionate about bringing the consumer to the forefront of converged mortgage universe through the delivery of meaningful, connected, and efficient solutions, Courtney has held executive roles in technology, fintech, consulting and servicing operations. Committed to the fact that "there's got to be a better way," Courtney is leading by example with CMG's new servicing strategy: delivering the industry's first de novo operation that rejects 60-year-old main frame technology as core to the servicing ecosystem and focuses on wholly integrated data-first, consumer-first, operators-first, mortgage servicing operation.

"The CMG opportunity is the best gig in the industry for a true servicing technology nerd," said Thompson. "Chris' vision to keep the loan officer connected through the loan life cycle, paired with his willingness to invest in the right strategy, has brought the best team in servicing to CMG. It is an honor to be recognized for this incredible project."

Read the full Tech 100 features here.

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized mortgage lender founded in 1993 by Christopher M. George, a former Mortgage Bankers Association Chairman. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels: retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG also operates seven joint venture companies with builder & realtor partners, holds an impressive MSR/servicing portfolio, and serves the capital markets of fixed income trading & sales through CMG Securities. CMG currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. The company is consistently recognized as a top-producing lender and top mortgage employer, and it prides itself on helping clients achieve the dream of homeownership through product innovation and streamlined servicing.

Media Contact:

Annaugh Madsen

Phone: (667) 260-6360

Email: amadsen@cmgfi.com

Contact Information

Annaugh Madsen

Senior Copywriter

amadsen@cmgfi.com

(667) 260-6360

SOURCE: CMG Financial

View the original press release on newswire.com.