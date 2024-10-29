HTEC, a global product development and digital engineering company, announces Carsten Wierwille as its new global vice president of product and design. To the position, Carsten brings over 25 years of executive leadership at companies such as Frog, GlobalLogic, Method, R/GA, and Accenture. He previously served as CEO of ustwo, where he led the company through a successful transition to employee ownership.

"At HTEC, we combine engineering excellence with a human-centered vision to solve complex challenges, from healthcare to AI and autonomous systems." Carsten Wierwille

At HTEC, Carsten will guide design teams in envisioning differentiated digital products and customer experiences and realizing them with the company's engineering teams. "From the early days of the web to AI, technology follows similar cycles initial hype gives way to value-driven applications," he says. "At HTEC, we combine engineering excellence with a human-centered vision to solve complex challenges, from healthcare to AI and autonomous systems."

HTEC and Carsten share a common approach grounded in aligning purpose, people, and technology. Carsten believes that leaders should emphasize seamless collaboration between design, product management, and engineering, empowering teams to tackle complex challenges and deliver impactful solutions. "At HTEC, we have the unique ability to imagine the ideal experience and make it a reality," he explains. "This integrated approach allows us to solve tough technical problems while creating products that resonate with users."

HTEC's product design capabilities are driven by the Product and Design (P&D) team, a creation of the Product Innovation Office (PIO) and Momentum Design Lab. Recently merged under Carsten's leadership, this team's specialized expertise in accelerating product design and product management will drive projects from initial concept validation to market scaling. The result? Elevated product and design capabilities and increased customer impact.

