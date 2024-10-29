Antea Group: Avoiding Common Pitfalls in Mold Prevention

Instead of full shutdowns, implement intelligent building management systems that allow for efficient temperature and humidity control even during off-hours based on American Society of Heating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE)* standards.

Reassess duct insulation. In the past, minor issues with duct insulation may not have caused significant problems. However, with higher temperatures and humidity levels, these issues can now lead to severe condensation and mold growth. That's why it's important to conduct regular inspections of ductwork, especially where insulation may have degraded or compressed over time. Upgrade insulation to current standards, while also taking into account the increased demands of today's climate and focusing on areas where ducts pass through unconditioned spaces vulnerable to condensation.