Living Security Announces Integration With Abnormal Security to Enhance Human Risk Management

Integration of two leading solutions provides complete, real-time visibility of all threat vectors and employee behaviors and automates customized responses tailored to individuals' Human Risk Index scores.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Living Security, the leader in Human Risk Management, announces a new platform integration with Abnormal Security that provides comprehensive human risk management, identifying vulnerabilities across an organization's workforce and protecting its assets, data, and employees before breaches occur.

The integration, detailed in a new solution brief, enables Living Security to correlate Abnormal Security's email attack and account takeover detections with additional security telemetry sources, including identity and access management, data loss prevention, and endpoint security.

Living Security then draws on that data to provide full visibility into the organization's human risk landscape, generating its unique and individualized Human Risk Index scores for each employee and then providing customized, AI-powered cybersecurity "nudges," training and orchestrations.

The result is a best-in-class system providing comprehensive, AI-powered identification of security threats and automated, policy-driven orchestrations to protect employees from today's most sophisticated cyberattacks.

"The Living Security integration with the Abnormal platform ensures that security teams are not only detecting email threats faster but are also correlating these threats with broader user behaviors," said Stephanie Goodman, Abnormal Head of Global Alliances at Abnormal Security. "This integration enables a seamless, AI-powered defense mechanism that identifies attacks and automatically mitigates them by influencing human behavior in real-time, creating a truly adaptive cybersecurity environment."

Key features of the Living Security and Abnormal Security platform integration include:

Seamless Data Aggregation: The integration automatically aggregates Abnormal data through secure APIs and correlates events and activities to get a holistic view of employee behaviors. It provides quantified and actionable data-driven insights on employee risk.

Distinguish Real Threats: Living Security's Human Risk Index scores clearly identify the most at-risk individuals and what attributes are most susceptible to risk. Living Security's algorithms and contextual features for specific employee roles reduce false positives and pinpoint genuine threats.

Real-Time Visibility: The integration provides full, real-time visibility of all threat vectors and their impact on the organization's security posture. Living Security's intuitive interface ensures security operations teams can monitor and prioritize events for proactive risk mitigation.

The integration between Abnormal Security and Living Security identifies more potential cyberattacks, correlating anomalous email behavior with employee behaviors spanning MFA, passwords, data movement, malware, browsing, and more. It automates threat response via workflows to nudge or train users and allows adaptive fine-tuning of security policies based on evolving human risk. The full suite of reports allows managers to quantify the impact of the integration's proactive cybersecurity defense.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, so too must organizations' approach to security. Adopting a security strategy that can integrate new technologies and adapt to the changing landscape is critical to staying abreast of potential threats. Living Security's integration with Abnormal Security presents a novel, complementary approach that can safeguard organizations from all angles.

To learn more about Living Security's approach to Human Risk Management, visit https://www.livingsecurity.com

Living Security will be speaking at Abnormal Innovate 2025. Discover more about the conference and register for the virtual event on January 14, 2025, at abnormalsecurity.com/innovate

About Living Security

Living Security, the global leader in human risk management, transforms human risk into proactive defense by quantifying human risk to engage humans with relevant content and communications to change human behavior. Living Security solves the challenges of human risk through risk identification, awareness and training, and risk reduction, all through an integrated platform. Living Security is trusted by security-minded organizations, including Mastercard, Verizon, Biogen, AmerisourceBergen, and Hewlett-Packard.

Contact Information

Madeleine Moench

Media and Content Manager

madeleine.moench@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: Living Security

View the original press release on newswire.com.