Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
29.10.2024 19:02 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ardent Awarded Geospatial Information System Blanket Purchase Agreement Recompete With the Social Security Administration

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Ardent is proud to announce the award notice for the Geospatial Information System (GIS) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) in support of the Social Security Administration's (SSA) Office of Security and Emergency Preparedness (OSEP) for Geographic Information System (GIS) Development and Support Services. This marks Ardent's third vehicle win with the agency and secures the company's continued support of OSEP's mission-critical geospatial operations.

Since 2013, Ardent has been a key partner to the SSA, providing advanced geospatial solutions and support. The awarded BPA will extend this relationship through January 2030, with the potential for further expansion into other geospatial work within the SSA.

Ardent's solution includes an application suite providing comprehensive incident management, geospatial analysis, and real-time data visualization. The suite provides solutions to OSEP, SSA leadership, and other stakeholders, helping manage situations ranging from natural disasters to security threats. The suite includes specialized applications for monitoring severe weather, hurricanes, wildfires, power outages, and other critical infrastructure technologies.

Richard Zareck II, President & CEO of Mission1st Group, Inc./Ardent, expressed his enthusiasm, "This BPA represents not only a continuation of Ardent's longstanding and mission-focused relationship with SSA, but also a significant strategic victory for the company. This recompete win is a testament to the incredible efforts of our software developers, geospatial analysts, and project management team. We are proud that we have been selected to continue as partners with the Social Security Administration and look forward to many more years to come."

About Ardent

A digital transformation, location intelligence, and data analytics firm, Ardent brings a significant history of innovative proven best practices "at the speed of the mission" to Federal Civilian agencies, DHS mission components, State and Local entities, and the commercial and non-profit sectors. Ardent Management Consulting, LLC is certified to 9001:2015, its Development Projects are CMMI-Dev V2.0 Maturity Level 3 rated and its management systems (ISMS/ITSMS) are certified to IS0 27001:2013 and ISO 20000-1:2018 standards by G-CERTi Co., Ltd., NIST AI Safety Consortium. For media inquiries, please contact: public.relations@ardentmc.com.

Contact Information

Clayton Wear
Public Relations & Branding Specialist
public.relations@ardentmc.com

SOURCE: Ardent

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.