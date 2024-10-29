Ardent Awarded Geospatial Information System Blanket Purchase Agreement Recompete With the Social Security Administration

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Ardent is proud to announce the award notice for the Geospatial Information System (GIS) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) in support of the Social Security Administration's (SSA) Office of Security and Emergency Preparedness (OSEP) for Geographic Information System (GIS) Development and Support Services. This marks Ardent's third vehicle win with the agency and secures the company's continued support of OSEP's mission-critical geospatial operations.

Since 2013, Ardent has been a key partner to the SSA, providing advanced geospatial solutions and support. The awarded BPA will extend this relationship through January 2030, with the potential for further expansion into other geospatial work within the SSA.

Ardent's solution includes an application suite providing comprehensive incident management, geospatial analysis, and real-time data visualization. The suite provides solutions to OSEP, SSA leadership, and other stakeholders, helping manage situations ranging from natural disasters to security threats. The suite includes specialized applications for monitoring severe weather, hurricanes, wildfires, power outages, and other critical infrastructure technologies.

Richard Zareck II, President & CEO of Mission1st Group, Inc./Ardent, expressed his enthusiasm, "This BPA represents not only a continuation of Ardent's longstanding and mission-focused relationship with SSA, but also a significant strategic victory for the company. This recompete win is a testament to the incredible efforts of our software developers, geospatial analysts, and project management team. We are proud that we have been selected to continue as partners with the Social Security Administration and look forward to many more years to come."

About Ardent

A digital transformation, location intelligence, and data analytics firm, Ardent brings a significant history of innovative proven best practices "at the speed of the mission" to Federal Civilian agencies, DHS mission components, State and Local entities, and the commercial and non-profit sectors. Ardent Management Consulting, LLC is certified to 9001:2015, its Development Projects are CMMI-Dev V2.0 Maturity Level 3 rated and its management systems (ISMS/ITSMS) are certified to IS0 27001:2013 and ISO 20000-1:2018 standards by G-CERTi Co., Ltd., NIST AI Safety Consortium. For media inquiries, please contact: public.relations@ardentmc.com.

