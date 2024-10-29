Inspired Spine: Dr. Hamid Abbasi's Groundbreaking India Tour Marks Major Advances in Spine Surgery and Global Medical Partnerships

Dr. Hamid Abbasi, renowned spine surgeon and leader of Inspired Spine, recently completed an impactful 10-day tour across India, engaging with top medical institutions and leaders across four major cities: Chennai, Ahmedabad, Karad, and Pune. His visit marked a significant milestone for advanced spine surgery techniques and international educational collaboration.

Pioneering Surgical Procedures and Educational Talks at Chennai's IIT

Dr. Abbasi's journey began in Chennai, where he delivered a series of insightful lectures at the University of Chennai and the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). During this visit, he performed the Trans-Kambin OLLIF (Oblique Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion) procedure, a minimally invasive spine surgery technique. Dr. Abbasi trained local surgeons, residents, and fellows in this innovative approach and engaged with members of the university's Orthopedic Society, where he also delivered a keynote address, fostering a stronger bond between the Indian and international spine surgery communities.

Inspiring Innovation at the MISSABCON 2024 Conference in Ahmedabad

In Ahmedabad, Dr. Abbasi participated in the MISSABCON Conference 2024, a premier event for minimally invasive spine surgery. The conference spotlighted a segment dedicated to the Kambin Society, a network promoting advanced spinal surgery techniques. Dr. Abbasi, joined by Dr. Choll Kim, Dr. Gasco, Dr. Varun Agarwal, and Dr. Anjum Farha, shared advancements in Trans-Kambin OLLIF technology with a captivated national and international audience.

A highlight of the Ahmedabad visit included discussions with medical device industry leaders, laying the foundation for future technology transfer initiatives. Dr. Abbasi's previous donation of intellectual property to Avicenna Technical University, set to be royalty-free for developing countries, is expected to accelerate the adoption of advanced spine technology across India.

Collaboration and Knowledge Exchange in Karad

Dr. Abbasi's tour continued in Karad, where he engaged with esteemed faculty, residents, and notable figures such as Dr. IP Cherian and the Honorable Ambassador, Raja Sekhar. Together, they explored ways to advance medical technology transfer and the integration of Inspired Spine's innovative techniques to empower India's healthcare professionals.

Strengthening Ties in Pune with Medical Leaders

Dr. Abbasi concluded his trip in Pune, collaborating with Dr. Akshay Gupte and Dr. Mayur Kardile to discuss future partnerships and the introduction of OLLIF technology to Indian healthcare centers. Reflecting on his visit, Dr. Abbasi remarked: "India is a rising star, and we are very honored to be in this deep, ancient, and advanced technological environment. I was deeply impressed by how quickly medical technology is evolving here. By promoting our technology with India, we hope to make a real impact on patient care in India and export it to the rest of the world."

New Partnerships and the Launch of an International Fellowship Program

Inspired Spine and Avicenna Technical University proudly announce a new partnership with Dr. Varun Agarwal's Medical College and Medical School in Chennai, where Dr. Abbasi is anticipated to serve as a professor. This collaboration will support national and international spine surgeons and establish fellowship opportunities for surgeons from Africa and the Middle East. Dr. Abbasi, alongside Dr. Varun Agarwal and Dr. Kailash of the University of Chennai, will establish a spine surgery fellowship program to provide advanced training in minimally invasive techniques like Trans-Kambin OLLIF, positioning India as a global hub for medical innovation.

