Navigating Divorce with a Narcissist: Insights During Domestic Violence Awareness Month from Balekian Hayes Family Law

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to bring attention to the sometimes-invisible struggles faced by those in abusive relationships, which often include emotional and psychological manipulation from partners with Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD).

Divorce can be an emotionally challenging process, especially if a person in the relationship has NPD. While it's not uncommon for divorcing partners to hurl negative labels at each other - it is vital to understand the reality of NPD in order to navigate these difficult circumstances.

Narcissistic Personality Disorder is classified as a Cluster B personality disorder in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5). It is characterized by a need for admiration grandiose behavior and a lack of empathy. Individuals with NPD may exhibit unpredictable and self-centered behaviors especially during stressful life events like divorce. Licensed psychiatrists typically diagnose NPD which often coexists with other mental health issues. Those familiar with the disorder may notice that symptoms can intensify during high-stress situations making the divorce process particularly challenging. Divorcing a narcissist may cause emotional turmoil. Spouses with NPD may inundate their partners with relentless texts and phone calls or engage in emotional manipulation to maintain control. Emotional outbursts may become more frequent as response to the divorce.

"It's important for individuals going through a divorce with a narcissistic partner to seek emotional support and knowledgeable counsel," says Kris Balekian Hayes, managing partner at Balekian Hayes PLLC. "Therapy services can help navigate the emotional landscape of divorcing a narcissist."

In Texas, family law provides specific protections for those experiencing emotional abuse during divorce proceedings. Consulting with a knowledgeable divorce attorney can help individuals understand their rights and the legal regarding their specific situation. "A skilled lawyer will guide you through the complexities of divorce particularly when dealing with a narcissistic partner," Hayes explains. "Documentation is essential - keep records of communications to help build your case."

Experts from Balekian Hayes, PLLC recommend the following strategies for those divorcing a narcissist:

Focus on Your Goals: Work with your attorney to outline objectives for your post-divorce life including financial arrangements and custody agreements. Limit Direct Contact: If co-parenting is necessary utilize co-parenting apps to manage communication and to reduce emotional conflict. Prepare for Manipulation: Your ex may attempt to cast you as the villain. Understand that this behavior is possible and be prepared to react accordingly. Prioritize Your Well-Being: Seek therapy to provide essential support during this challenging period. For individuals facing the complexities of divorcing a narcissist Balekian Hayes PLLC offers compassionate legal support tailored to each unique situation.

"Our firm is dedicated to advocating for your rights and ensuring you receive the guidance needed to navigate this difficult process," says Hayes. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional abuse remember that support is available. Seeking help from professionals can empower individuals to make informed decisions and reclaim their lives. For those in need of legal assistance Balekian Hayes, PLLC is available for consultations. Contact their office today to explore your options and take the first step towards a healthier future.

About Balekian Hayes:

Led by Kris Balekian Hayes, the family law attorneys of Balekian Hayes PLLC are dedicated to fighting for their clients and their clients' children. From contested divorces, to child possession disputes, to out-of-court mediation and arbitration proceedings, the firm provides the knowledge and expertise needed to help people during what can be one of the most stressful times in their lives. To learn more about Balekian Hayes, visit https://www.bh-pllc.com/.

Media Contact:

Katie Mudd

katie@thevokolgroup.com

214-676-4254

SOURCE: Balekian Hayes Family Law

View the original press release on accesswire.com