Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883035 | ISIN: US8816242098 | Ticker-Symbol: TEV
Tradegate
29.10.24
18:54 Uhr
17,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,00017,05019:57
17,00017,05019:27
ACCESSWIRE
29.10.2024 19:38 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Teva Pharmaceutical: The Neuroscience of Inclusion and Diversity: Unlocking High-Impact Team Performance

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Diversity and inclusion are not only core elements of Teva's cultural DNA, they are also key in realizing our Pivot to Growth strategy.

Meet Dr. Eran Harary, SVP of Global Early Clinical Development, who explores the neuroscientific processes that empower people managers to harness inclusivity and diversity-ultimately driving innovation and elevating performance.

Diversity in the workplace is a characteristic of teams rather than individuals. More specifically, diversity comes from the collective composition of a team. This perspective highlights the value that each person brings to the table. The combination of unique perspectives is what drives innovation and performance. Studies show that inclusive teams can improve performance by as much as 30%, and diversity of thinking can enhance team innovation by up to 20%.

However, neuroscience research shows that humans naturally favor others similar to themselves because it's cognitively easier. Working with people who are different from us and hold diverse perspectives requires more effort because more resources are needed to process different ideas and ways of thinking. This effort creates cognitive and emotional discomfort, which is a challenge to all of us.

When we work with people who are different from us, we naturally encounter contradictory views, which often leads to friction or conflict. This creates an experience of discomfort within the team. When this discomfort is managed effectively, it can drive higher performance and innovation. When we and our team members embrace discomfort, it opens them up to new ideas and perspectives. Homogenous groups may have a more pleasant working experience, but diverse perspectives lead to better outcomes.

"Inclusive leaders can leverage their teams' potential for creativity, better decision-making, and finding new solutions to old or long-existing problems."

On an individual level, the feeling of belonging, driven by inclusion, is linked to a 56% increase in job performance, a 50% drop in turnover risk, and a 75% reduction in sick days. Inclusion also positively impacts our wellbeing, reducing social anxiety, loneliness and depression, while improving mood and overall health.

Inclusive leaders can leverage their teams' potential for creativity, better decision-making, and finding new solutions to old or long-existing problems. This not only enhances performance but also boosts innovation.

My team has prioritized creating an environment where every voice is heard and valued. By encouraging open dialogue and actively seeking out diverse perspectives, we have been able to tackle challenges from multiple angles and come up with innovative solutions.

Teva has recently launched a first-of-its-kind AI-based learning program to provide our managers with essential skills to leverage diversity. This will serve our Pivot to Growth strategy and will provide managers with valuable tools to create a more inclusive work environment and better leverage team diversity by utilizing the various experiences and perspectives within our teams to deliver exceptional results, leading to more exciting innovation.

Watch the full interview with Eran here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Teva Pharmaceutical on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Teva Pharmaceutical
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/teva-pharmaceutical
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Teva Pharmaceutical



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.