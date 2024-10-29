Teva Pharmaceutical: The Neuroscience of Inclusion and Diversity: Unlocking High-Impact Team Performance

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Diversity and inclusion are not only core elements of Teva's cultural DNA, they are also key in realizing our Pivot to Growth strategy.

Meet Dr. Eran Harary, SVP of Global Early Clinical Development, who explores the neuroscientific processes that empower people managers to harness inclusivity and diversity-ultimately driving innovation and elevating performance.

Diversity in the workplace is a characteristic of teams rather than individuals. More specifically, diversity comes from the collective composition of a team. This perspective highlights the value that each person brings to the table. The combination of unique perspectives is what drives innovation and performance. Studies show that inclusive teams can improve performance by as much as 30%, and diversity of thinking can enhance team innovation by up to 20%.

However, neuroscience research shows that humans naturally favor others similar to themselves because it's cognitively easier. Working with people who are different from us and hold diverse perspectives requires more effort because more resources are needed to process different ideas and ways of thinking. This effort creates cognitive and emotional discomfort, which is a challenge to all of us.

When we work with people who are different from us, we naturally encounter contradictory views, which often leads to friction or conflict. This creates an experience of discomfort within the team. When this discomfort is managed effectively, it can drive higher performance and innovation. When we and our team members embrace discomfort, it opens them up to new ideas and perspectives. Homogenous groups may have a more pleasant working experience, but diverse perspectives lead to better outcomes.

"Inclusive leaders can leverage their teams' potential for creativity, better decision-making, and finding new solutions to old or long-existing problems."

On an individual level, the feeling of belonging, driven by inclusion, is linked to a 56% increase in job performance, a 50% drop in turnover risk, and a 75% reduction in sick days. Inclusion also positively impacts our wellbeing, reducing social anxiety, loneliness and depression, while improving mood and overall health.

Inclusive leaders can leverage their teams' potential for creativity, better decision-making, and finding new solutions to old or long-existing problems. This not only enhances performance but also boosts innovation.

My team has prioritized creating an environment where every voice is heard and valued. By encouraging open dialogue and actively seeking out diverse perspectives, we have been able to tackle challenges from multiple angles and come up with innovative solutions.

Teva has recently launched a first-of-its-kind AI-based learning program to provide our managers with essential skills to leverage diversity. This will serve our Pivot to Growth strategy and will provide managers with valuable tools to create a more inclusive work environment and better leverage team diversity by utilizing the various experiences and perspectives within our teams to deliver exceptional results, leading to more exciting innovation.

Watch the full interview with Eran here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Teva Pharmaceutical on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Teva Pharmaceutical

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/teva-pharmaceutical

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Teva Pharmaceutical

View the original press release on accesswire.com