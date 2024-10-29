Invest in Bogota: "Bogotá Your Home": A Showcase of Bogotá's New Image at COP16

"Bogotá tu casa" - "Bogotá Your Home", a campaign led by the District Institute of Tourism in collaboration with the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce and Invest in Bogotá, was showcased at COP16 to hundreds of visitors. The campaign highlighted the capital's key attributes and opportunities for tourists, entrepreneurs, and investors.

"As Invest in Bogotá, we supported this activation to show the world why Bogotá is a city full of opportunities for businesspeople, investors, and global-scale events. We look forward to guiding international decision-makers in exploring the city's investment opportunities as a platform for business expansion and growth", said Isabella Muñoz.

"Bogotá Your Home," the new campaign by the Bogotá District Institute of Tourism, the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce, and Invest in Bogotá, was promoted at COP16.

The event took place at the House of Bogotá and the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce at Bulevar del Río in Cali, the host city for the world's largest biodiversity summit. Attendees enjoyed an urban music show, a large-scale graffiti installation inspired by Bogotá's landscapes and ecosystems, and other activities.

"We are here proudly representing Bogotá, showcasing a city of opportunities that welcomes both locals and visitors. We strive to make Bogotá even greater because it deserves more", stated Ovidio Claros Polanco, Executive President of the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce.

The event also featured a digital photography exhibition titled "Bogotá, a Biodiverse Destination", which presented 16 of the capital's key green and conservation sites, such as wetlands, trails, viewpoints, and the stunning Sumapaz paramo.

The exhibition aimed to encourage visitors to discover these natural treasures, serving as both a visual portfolio and a tourist guide to explore Bogotá's biodiversity and its balance between urban and natural environments.

The campaign "Bogotá Your Home" seeks to captivate and inspire both locals and visitors, building trust and emotional connections. It is the result of a well-coordinated effort between the Mayor's Office of Bogotá, the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce, and Invest in Bogotá, institutions committed to the city's development and competitiveness. [Watch the official campaign video here.]

"Bogotá Your Home at COP16 exemplifies how coordinated tourism efforts between the Chamber of Commerce and Invest in Bogotá can strengthen the city's competitiveness and development", emphasized Andrés Santamaría, director of the District Institute of Tourism (IDT).

One of the most significant milestones of this campaign will take place on November 4th in New York City, when the campaign will light up the screens of Times Square to evoke emotions, build trust, and spark the interest of potential tourists, entrepreneurs, and investors, especially from the North American market.

"Path to Biodiversity Compliance from a Local Perspective"

During the weekend, the city's investment promotion agency also participated in several activities, including the panel discussion "Path to Biodiversity Compliance from a Local Perspective." This panel provided a space for exchanging experiences with local and regional stakeholders on developing tools and implementing actions to meet national and international biodiversity conservation goals.

Invest in Bogotá participated in the panel "Path to Biodiversity Compliance from a Local Perspective" at COP16.

Bogotá has already begun implementing an integrated strategy across land, air, and water to reduce pollution. This strategy includes restoring the eastern hills, participatory and efficient management of the city's main ecological structure, improving environmental quality-particularly in the city's southwest-and comprehensive watershed management, among other initiatives.

However, Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán called for greater inclusion of local administrations in these discussions: "It is essential that subnational governments have a voice that is heard. We possess the tools and the highest capacity to act in our territories. However, since we are not part of the negotiation stage, our voices often go unheard", he acknowledged.

Later, Invest in Bogotá participated in the CAF's (Andean Development Corporation) joint commitment to sustainable cities and biodiversity, where cities like Bogotá and Santa Marta prioritized nature conservation. The event also included the First Meeting of the Mayors' Forum on Urban Nature and Biodiversity, a space where cities reaffirmed their commitment to urban nature and biodiversity and called for increased funding for these efforts.

Signing of the Capital Cities Commitment -BiodiverCities- to further integrate biodiversity into planning and sustainable development.

COP16 aims to establish agendas, commitments, and frameworks for conserving biological diversity, promoting sustainable use, and ensuring fair and equitable sharing of the benefits derived from genetic resources. The summit will conclude its agenda in Cali on November 1st.

