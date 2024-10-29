Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
29.10.2024 20:02 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invest in Bogota: "Bogotá Your Home": A Showcase of Bogotá's New Image at COP16

BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / "Bogotá tu casa" - "Bogotá Your Home", a campaign led by the District Institute of Tourism in collaboration with the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce and Invest in Bogotá, was showcased at COP16 to hundreds of visitors. The campaign highlighted the capital's key attributes and opportunities for tourists, entrepreneurs, and investors.

"As Invest in Bogotá, we supported this activation to show the world why Bogotá is a city full of opportunities for businesspeople, investors, and global-scale events. We look forward to guiding international decision-makers in exploring the city's investment opportunities as a platform for business expansion and growth", said Isabella Muñoz.

"Bogotá Your Home," the new campaign by the Bogotá District Institute of Tourism, the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce, and Invest in Bogotá, was promoted at COP16.

The event took place at the House of Bogotá and the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce at Bulevar del Río in Cali, the host city for the world's largest biodiversity summit. Attendees enjoyed an urban music show, a large-scale graffiti installation inspired by Bogotá's landscapes and ecosystems, and other activities.

"We are here proudly representing Bogotá, showcasing a city of opportunities that welcomes both locals and visitors. We strive to make Bogotá even greater because it deserves more", stated Ovidio Claros Polanco, Executive President of the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce.

The event also featured a digital photography exhibition titled "Bogotá, a Biodiverse Destination", which presented 16 of the capital's key green and conservation sites, such as wetlands, trails, viewpoints, and the stunning Sumapaz paramo.

The exhibition aimed to encourage visitors to discover these natural treasures, serving as both a visual portfolio and a tourist guide to explore Bogotá's biodiversity and its balance between urban and natural environments.

The campaign "Bogotá Your Home" seeks to captivate and inspire both locals and visitors, building trust and emotional connections. It is the result of a well-coordinated effort between the Mayor's Office of Bogotá, the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce, and Invest in Bogotá, institutions committed to the city's development and competitiveness. [Watch the official campaign video here.]

"Bogotá Your Home at COP16 exemplifies how coordinated tourism efforts between the Chamber of Commerce and Invest in Bogotá can strengthen the city's competitiveness and development", emphasized Andrés Santamaría, director of the District Institute of Tourism (IDT).

One of the most significant milestones of this campaign will take place on November 4th in New York City, when the campaign will light up the screens of Times Square to evoke emotions, build trust, and spark the interest of potential tourists, entrepreneurs, and investors, especially from the North American market.

"Path to Biodiversity Compliance from a Local Perspective"

During the weekend, the city's investment promotion agency also participated in several activities, including the panel discussion "Path to Biodiversity Compliance from a Local Perspective." This panel provided a space for exchanging experiences with local and regional stakeholders on developing tools and implementing actions to meet national and international biodiversity conservation goals.

Invest in Bogotá participated in the panel

Invest in Bogotá participated in the panel "Path to Biodiversity Compliance from a Local Perspective" at COP16.

Bogotá has already begun implementing an integrated strategy across land, air, and water to reduce pollution. This strategy includes restoring the eastern hills, participatory and efficient management of the city's main ecological structure, improving environmental quality-particularly in the city's southwest-and comprehensive watershed management, among other initiatives.

However, Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán called for greater inclusion of local administrations in these discussions: "It is essential that subnational governments have a voice that is heard. We possess the tools and the highest capacity to act in our territories. However, since we are not part of the negotiation stage, our voices often go unheard", he acknowledged.

Later, Invest in Bogotá participated in the CAF's (Andean Development Corporation) joint commitment to sustainable cities and biodiversity, where cities like Bogotá and Santa Marta prioritized nature conservation. The event also included the First Meeting of the Mayors' Forum on Urban Nature and Biodiversity, a space where cities reaffirmed their commitment to urban nature and biodiversity and called for increased funding for these efforts.

Signing of the Capital Cities Commitment -BiodiverCities- to further integrate biodiversity into planning and sustainable development.

COP16 aims to establish agendas, commitments, and frameworks for conserving biological diversity, promoting sustainable use, and ensuring fair and equitable sharing of the benefits derived from genetic resources. The summit will conclude its agenda in Cali on November 1st.

Contact information

Phone number: (+57) 317 780 6158
Email: info@investinbogota.org

SOURCE: Invest in Bogota



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.