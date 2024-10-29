West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2024) - Busrental.net, a leading provider of group transportation, announces the expansion of its charter bus and minibus rental services across the United States. The company connects travelers with a network of over 5,000 buses for corporate events, weddings, school trips, and more.





Group Charter Bus Rental Service

"What most people don't realize is just how tedious it can actually be to book a bus," said Travis Salat, CMO at Busrental.net. "You have to find a company. Then you need to try and get a quote by phone or online - where you might have to wait days to hear back, or you might be faced with an online form that requires you to spend minutes creating an account… it's just not what the customer wants. At Busrental.net, we eliminate all hoops, all the hassles. We offer 30-second online quotes, no account needed, no email required - it's the industry's easiest way to actually see pricing and book a bus online."

Busrental.net's fleet includes almost every available option including:

40 to 56-passenger charter buses

15 to 35-passenger mini buses

8 to 16-passenger sprinter vans

10 to 50-passenger party buses

47 passenger school buses

Busrental.net distinguishes itself through:

30-Second online pricing & availability

24/7 customer success team for trip planning and support

Nationwide coverage with over 5,000 available buses

Last minute rentals even hours beforehand

The company serves diverse client needs, from corporate shuttle services and wedding transportation to school field trips and sports team travel. You're able to request amenities such as leather/cloth seating, storage space bays, restrooms, and more.

"Whether it's a corporate conference in Manhattan or a wedding shuttle in Miami, our goal is to make it easy to book a bus in minutes," added Travis Salat.

Groups interested in charter bus rentals can receive a free quote by calling 877-200-4461 or visiting www.busrental.net.

About Busrental.net

Busrental.net is a nationwide charter bus rental service connecting groups with reliable transportation. The company works with trusted providers across the country to deliver comfortable, efficient group travel and easy online bus bookings.

