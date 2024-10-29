Henkel Celebrates Manufacturing Day 2024 by Engaging Local Students at Its Facilities

Bringing greater awareness to careers in manufacturing and empowering students to succeed

ROCKY HILL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Henkel, a leading manufacturer of well-known consumer and industrial brands, such as Dial® soap, all® laundry detergent, and Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings, will promote careers in manufacturing with high school students in recognition of Manufacturing Day, held annually on the first Friday in October. Henkel facilities will continue to hold events throughout the month, designed to highlight the careers available in the manufacturing industry and empower the next generation of talent.

Employees from Henkel's facilities in Delaware, OH; Richmond, MO; and Salisbury, NC will host in-person events throughout the month of October with local high school students, sponsored by the Manufacturing Institute, the workforce development and education affiliate of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM). Students will learn about Henkel's innovative technologies, production processes and career opportunities through guided site tours and discussions with site leaders.

As a new activation for Manufacturing Day 2024, Henkel's Mentor, OH facility will also attend a local high-school career fair, bringing Henkel's innovations in production, sustainability accomplishments, and focus on a culture of belonging to a wider range of students in the area.

Henkel's Manufacturing Day events are just one aspect of the company's commitment to education and continued investment in opportunities that provide students of all ages access to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) resources and STEM-related career information.

"I am proud of Henkel's long legacy of introducing young people to the dynamic world of manufacturing and other STEM-related careers." said Pernille Lind Olsen, President, Henkel North America. "I am also honored to now serve on the Board of Directors at the National Association of Manufacturers and assist in creating awareness about the wide range of opportunities within manufacturing and inspire the next generation through cross-industry events like Manufacturing Day. We need this to future-proof operations across the industry. Henkel looks forward to hosting and engaging students across the region to reinforce the rewarding careers that manufacturing has to offer."

"Since 2012, Manufacturing Day has helped students discover financially rewarding job opportunities. Over the next decade, manufacturers will need to fill 3.8 million high-skill, high-tech and high-paying jobs, and Manufacturing Day is our chance to build excitement and bring the possibilities and rewards of a career in modern manufacturing to more students and people nationwide each year," said Carolyn Lee, President and Executive Director of the Manufacturing Institute. "We thank Henkel for their steadfast support in educating the future workforce through Manufacturing Day and other programs."

