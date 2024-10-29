Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
ACCESSWIRE
29.10.2024 20:50 Uhr
96 Leser
The Jeweler's Jewelry: Fred Leighton's Ancient Collection on Display at Phoenix Ancient Art

Stand B7 at the Salon Art and Design Show at the Park Avenue Armory from November 7-11, 2024

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Renowned for adorning celebrities like Uma Thurman, Brie Larson, and Emilie Ratajkowski at prestigious events such as the Met Gala and the Academy Awards, Fred Leighton's exquisite jewelry collection takes center stage once again. On November 7-11, 2024, Phoenix Ancient Art will proudly present a curated selection of this iconic jeweler's ancient treasures at the Salon Art + Design show, held at the Park Avenue Armory.

Fred Leighton Greek Medusa Necklace

Fred Leighton Greek Medusa Necklace
Gold and Glass, 5th century BC

Among the highlights is a stunning 5th-century B.C. Greek gold and glass necklace with a protective medallion of Medusa. In Greek mythology, Medusa is best known for having hair made of snakes and for her ability to turn anyone she looked at into stone, but the most common interpretation suggests she is an apotropaic symbol used to protect from the negative. This extraordinary piece exemplifies the elaborate craftsmanship and rich symbolism of ancient jewelry.

Another remarkable artifact that will be on display is a Hellenistic rock crystal ribbed ring, dating back approximately 2,200 years. Like Medusa, rock crystal was also believed to have the ability to ward off evil and protect the wearer from harm. Due to the limited availability of rock crystal and the intensive labor process of making such objects, they were considered among the rare and expensive objects of luxury in the ancient world.

Hicham Aboutaam reflects on his long-standing relationship with Mr. Leighton (fka Murray) and describes him as a great admirer of ancient art. "Murray had a terrific eye for quality, he collected the greatest jewels from the Maharajas to English and French royalties. He always walked around with a magnifying glass in his pocket!" says Mr. Aboutaam, president of Electrum and the exclusive agent for Phoenix Ancient Art. He adds, "I had the privilege of knowing Murray for many years as our galleries were next door to each other. It wasn't until about 10 years ago that he invited me to view his ancient treasures and entrusted me with his collection. Showcasing these exquisite pieces now is a heartfelt tribute to his legacy."

Located just a block away from the Madison Avenue Fred Leighton flagship store, Phoenix Ancient Art will feature a world-class exhibition of museum-quality antiquities and jewelry at stand B7. This is an unmissable opportunity to appreciate the beauty and history through the eyes of one of the great jewelers of our time.

Contact Information

Hicham Aboutaam
President
info@phoenixancientart.com
+2122887518

SOURCE: Phoenix Ancient Art

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
