Elizabethtown, Kentucky--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2024) - SafetyVue, Inc., a leader in innovative construction safety training, proudly announces its graduation from the Peachscore Accelerator program and its acceptance into the prestigious Smart City Works Actuator. These achievements position SafetyVue to revolutionize safety training for construction workers through cutting-edge technology.

SafetyVue, Inc. proudly displays its Peachscore Accelerator Graduation Certificate.

Graduating from the Peachscore Accelerator program has enabled SafetyVue to refine its strategic approach, strengthen its platform, and prepare for rapid growth. The program's guidance has been invaluable in positioning SafetyVue as a frontrunner in construction safety training, particularly with its patent-pending Adaptive Training Engine (ATE).

Joining the Smart City Works Actuator program provides SafetyVue with access to valuable resources, mentorship, and industry connections. This collaboration will further enhance SafetyVue's ability to expand its reach and impact within the construction industry.

SafetyVue's focus on equipment safety training utilizes immersive VR and non-VR simulations, powered by its ATE, to create a collaborative and adaptive learning environment. Workers can develop essential skills and muscle memory while training together in virtual scenarios. The platform also provides data-driven insights, leveraging real-world data to improve training effectiveness and foster a culture of continuous improvement.

"These achievements are a testament to our commitment to transforming construction safety training. With the support of Peachscore, Smart City Works, and our future partners, we are poised to make a significant impact on the industry," said Tim Wolter, CEO of SafetyVue, Inc.

SafetyVue is actively engaging with clients and partners to bring its innovative solutions to the wider market and make construction sites safer and more productive.

For more information about SafetyVue, Inc. and its innovative training solutions, visit https://www.safetyvue.net

SafetyVue's VR training platform features a user-friendly interface designed to enhance the learning experience for construction workers.

About SafetyVue, Inc.

SafetyVue is transforming how construction companies train their telehandler operators. Our immersive VR and non-VR simulations, powered by our patent-pending Adaptive Training Engine (ATE), deliver personalized learning and real-world data insights. The result? Safer job sites, increased productivity, and employees who develop crucial skills and muscle memory before they even step foot on a real job site.

