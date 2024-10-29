Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: A40BSP | ISIN: US29290D1173
Endo, Inc.: Endo Announces Successful Term Loan Repricing

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo, Inc. ("Endo" or the "Company") (OTCQX: NDOI), a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company transforming insights into life-enhancing therapies, today announced the Company has successfully completed the repricing of its $1.5 billion term loan (the "Term Loan") due 2031. The new applicable rate for the Term Loan is Term SOFR plus 400 basis points, which reduces the interest rate by 50 basis points. This transaction is expected to result in interest expense savings of approximately $8 million annually. There are no changes to the maturity of the Term Loan and all other terms remain substantially unchanged.


About Endo
Endo is a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company boldly transforming insights into life-enhancing therapies. Our passionate team members collaborate to develop and deliver these essential medicines. Together, we are committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, interest expense savings and any statements that refer to expected, estimated or anticipated future results or that do not relate solely to historical facts. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intends," "guidance," "future," "potential" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect Endo's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, they involve risks and uncertainties, some of which Endo may not currently be able to predict. Although Endo believes that these forward-looking statements and other information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, readers should not place undue reliance on these or any other forward-looking statements and information. Actual results may differ materially and adversely from current expectations based on a number of factors. Endo assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Additional information concerning risk factors, including those referenced above, can be found in Endo's press releases and in its public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under the heading "Risk Factors" in Endo's most recent Form 10-Q and in Endo's final prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, in connection with Endo's Form S-1/A.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530208/Endo_International_plc_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/endo-announces-successful-term-loan-repricing-302290534.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
