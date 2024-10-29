Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: A2APVZ | ISIN: US04965B1008
NASDAQ
29.10.24
20:38 Uhr
3,405 US-Dollar
-0,280
-7,60 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATOMERA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATOMERA INC 5-Tage-Chart
29.10.2024 21:26 Uhr
Atomera, Inc: Atomera Provides Third Quarter 2024 Results

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Announced a collaboration with the Center for Integrated Nanotechnologies (CINT) at Sandia National Laboratories to validate MST's ability to address GaN manufacturing challenges

  • Presented on the advantages of using MST in multiple applications at PRiME 2024

Management Commentary
"Our recent collaboration with Sandia National Laboratories CINT highlights the expanding opportunities for Atomera in the power segment of the semiconductor industry to supplement the strong progress we've made with our lead customer in this area," said Scott Bibaud, President and CEO. "We are optimistic about accelerating engagements in our other segments which we believe will lead to the announcement of licenses and JDAs with more customers in the near term."

Financial Results
The Company incurred a net loss of ($4.6) million, or ($0.17) per basic and diluted share in the third quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of ($5.0) million, or ($0.20) per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) in the third quarter of 2024 was a loss of ($3.9) million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($4.3) million in the third quarter of 2023.

The Company had $17.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of Sept. 30, 2024, compared to $19.5 million as of December 31, 2023.

The total number of shares outstanding was 28.3 million as of September 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Results Webinar
Atomera will host a live video webinar today to discuss its financial results and recent progress.
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
Webcast: Accessible at https://ir.atomera.com

Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the unaudited results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, in this press release, Atomera presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by taking net loss and eliminating the impacts of interest, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation. Our definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to the definitions of similarly-titled measures used by other companies. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results. This metric is used as part of the Company's internal reporting to evaluate its operations and the performance of senior management. A table reconciling this measure to the comparable GAAP measure is available in the accompanying financial tables below.

About Atomera Incorporated
Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com.

Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Atomera Incorporated, including statements regarding the prospects for the semiconductor industry generally and the ability of our MST technology to significantly improve semiconductor performance. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (1) the fact that, to date, we have only recognized minimal engineering services and licensing revenues and we have not yet commenced principal revenue producing operations, thus subjecting us to all of the risks inherent in an early-stage enterprise; (2) the risk that STMicroelectronics does not proceed with qualification of MST in its manufacturing process or does not take MST-enabled products to market, (3) risks related to our ability to successfully complete the milestones in our joint development agreements or, even if successfully completed, to reach a commercial distribution license with our JDA customers; (4) risks related to our ability to advance licensing arrangements with our integration licensees to royalty-based manufacturing and distribution licenses or our ability to add other licensees; (5) risks related to our ability to raise sufficient capital, as and when needed, to pursue the further development, licensing and commercialization of our MST technology; (6) our ability to protect our proprietary technology, trade secrets and knowhow and (7) those other risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 15, 2024. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation, to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

-- Financial Tables Follow -

Atomera Incorporated
Condensed Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share data)

September 30,

June 30,

December 31,

2024

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

13,757

$

14,484

$

12,591

Short-term investments

3,585

3,804

6,940

Accounts receivable

6

6

-

Unbilled contracts receivable

-

-

550

Interest receivable

56

74

79

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

388

578

244

Total current assets

17,792

18,946

20,404

Property and equipment, net

63

75

100

Long-term prepaid maintenance and supplies

91

91

91

Security deposit

14

14

14

Operating lease right-of-use asset

341

401

517

Financing lease right-of-use-asset

1,839

2,341

2,903

Total assets

$

20,140

$

21,868

$

24,029

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

786

$

646

$

618

Accrued expenses

172

249

222

Accrued payroll related expenses

968

594

1,382

Current operating lease liability

258

256

264

Current financing lease liability

1,194

1,386

1,328

Deferred revenue

8

13

-

Total current liabilities

3,386

3,144

3,814

Long-term operating lease liability

80

137

295

Long-term financing lease liability

781

1,108

1,750

Total liabilities

4,247

4,389

5,859

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock $0.001 par value, authorized 2,500 shares; none issued and outstanding as of September 30,2024, June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

-

-

-

Common stock: $0.001 par value, authorized 47,500 shares; 28,289 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024: 27,622 shares issued and 27,610 outstanding as of June 30, 2024; and 26,107 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023

28

28

26

Additional paid-in capital

232,726

229,726

221,229

Other comprehensive income(loss)

2

(7

)

-

Accumulated deficit

(216,863

)

(212,268

)

(203,085

)

Total stockholders' equity

15,893

17,479

18,170

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

20,140

$

21,868

$

24,029

Atomera Incorporated
Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue

$

22

$

72

$

-

$

112

-

Cost of revenue

(3

)

(74

)

-

(110

)

-

Gross margin

19

(2

)

-

2

-

Operating expenses

Research and development

2,759

2,589

3,305

8,206

9,533

General and administrative

1,812

1,832

1,683

5,455

5,200

Selling and marketing

248

207

365

805

1,147

Total operating expenses

4,819

4,628

5,353

14,466

15,880

Loss from operations

(4,800

)

(4,630

)

(5,353

)

(14,464

)

(15,880

)

Other income (expense)

Interest income

176

185

177

566

528

Accretion income

59

47

112

152

221

Interest expense

(30

)

(35

)

(47

)

(104

)

(151

)

Other income, net

-

72

72

72

72

Total other income (expense), net

205

269

314

686

670

Net loss

$

(4,595

)

$

(4,361

)

$

(5,039

)

$

(13,778

)

(15,210

)

Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

$

(0.17

)

$

(0.16

)

$

(0.20

)

$

(0.52

)

(0.62

)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

27,406

26,467

25,255

26,640

24,536

Atomera Incorporated
Reconciliation to Non-GAAP EBITDA
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net loss (GAAP)

$

(4,595

)

$

(4,361

)

$

(5,039

)

$

(13,778

)

$

(15,210

)

Depreciation and amortization

12

13

20

42

60

Stock-based compensation

907

987

1,041

2,918

2,998

Interest income

(176

)

(185

)

(177

)

(566

)

(528

)

Accretion income

(59

)

(47

)

(112

)

(152

)

(221

)

Interest expense

30

35

47

104

151

Other income, net

-

(72

)

(72

)

(72

)

(72

)

Net loss non-GAAP EBITDA

$

(3,881

)

$

(3,630

)

$

(4,292

)

$

(11,504

)

$

(12,822

)

Investor Contact:
Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
investor@atomera.com

SOURCE: Atomera, Inc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
