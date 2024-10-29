North Bergen, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2024) - Apollo Biowellness, Inc. (OTC Pink: KOAN) - Evolutionary Biologics is pleased to have Dr. Goldberg as a speaker at EvoBio's webinar on regenerative biologics. With extensive experience in regenerative medicine, Dr. Goldberg will shed light on why Evolutionary Biologics, Inc.'s exosomes lead the way in advancing patient care.

Jim Morrison, CEO and President of Apollo Biowellness, Inc., stated, "Dr. David Goldberg, is an icon in the field of Dermatology. His track record and list of accomplishments puts him at the top of the "Who's Who" in the field of lasers, dermatology and skincare. He is truly one of the great guys in American Medicine, and I could not be more honored than to have him on our team."

Dr. Goldberg earned his medical degree from Yale University. He completed his dermatology residency and dermatologic surgical fellowship at New York University Medical Center. He is a clinical professor and former director of Mohs Surgery and Laser Research in the department of Dermatology at New York's Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.Dr. Goldberg has published over 160 academic papers and has contributed to over 15 academic textbooks. He has authored textbooks on laser dermatology, laser hair removal, laser facial rejuvenation, photodamaged skin, skin wrinkle fillers, acne, rosacea, unwanted fat and cellulite. He has also co-authored two books for the general public: Light Years Younger and Secrets of Great Skin.

Dr. Goldberg is active in professional societies and was elected president of the American Society for Lasers in Medicine & Surgery. He has also served as chairperson of the Ethics Committees of the American Academy of Dermatology, the American Society for Lasers in Medicine and Surgery, and the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery. He has sat on the board of directors of the American Academy of Dermatology, the American Society for Lasers in Medicine and Surgery, the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery and the International Society for Dermatologic Surgery. He has also served as a co-vice-president of the Skin Cancer Foundation.

Dr. Goldberg was the first recipient of the prestigious Leon Goldman award, named after the founder of laser surgery. Additionally, Dr. Goldberg has received the following accolades:

One of the "Top Ten Laser Surgeons in the U.S." by Self magazine

One of the "Best Doctors in America" by Woodward/White, Inc.

A "Best Doctor in America" by Best Doctors Inc.

One of the "Best Dermatologists in New Jersey" by New Jersey Monthly.

Time: October 29th at 6:30 PM EST - Register with link

About Apollo Biowellness, Inc. f/k/a Resonate Blends, Inc.

Apollo Biowellness, Inc., along with its subsidiary Evolutionary Biologics, Inc., is dedicated to advancing the field of regenerative medicine through innovative biologic-based solutions. As a leader in this space, Apollo focuses on the discovery, development, and marketing of products that promote wellness and enhance quality of life. Our efforts include licensed, patent-pending natural agents aimed at stimulating individuals' own stem cell mobilization from bone marrow, as well as a dual-acting, all-natural diet aid designed to support hunger control through natural body signals. With a commitment to both consumer and professional markets, Apollo Biowellness is at the forefront of developing and distributing products that shape the future of regenerative health.

Forward-Looking Statements

