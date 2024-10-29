Li-S Energy Achieves Close to 500Wh/kg Lithium-Sulfur Cell Performance

Li-S Energy (ASX:LIS) has substantially improved the performance of its industry leading lithium sulfur battery technology for high growth industries such as drones, defence and electric aviation.

Li-S Energy 10Ah lithium sulfur cells are achieving breakthrough performance and have been delivered to the first of our key partners for battery pack testing.

From its Phase 3 automated pouch cell production facility, LIS has manufactured full size 10Ah semi-solid-state cells delivering an energy density of 498Wh/kg on first discharge, and an industry leading456Wh/kg after formation cycling, with the cells continuing to cycle in ongoing testing.

LIS is targeting the rapidly growing markets of drones, defence and electric aviation where weight is critical. For LIS partners and target customers, the higher energy density means an even lighter battery, further improving potential range, payload and operating time for partner products.

The cells delivering this breakthrough performance incorporate the LIS GEN3 semi-solid-state cell chemistry.

Mr Mark Xavier, CEO of LIS partner V-TOL Aerospace, said:

"V-TOL would like to congratulate LIS on this significant milestone achievement that has exceeded our expectations and initial requirements for our joint development of the Pegasus uncrewed air system.

"We anticipate cell performance at this level will generate substantial global interest and opportunity for LIS across the drone, aerospace and defence sectors.

Dr Steve Rowlands, CTO of LIS commented:

"These results represent an important breakthrough for lithium sulfur cell chemistry. Reaching 456Wh/kg from 10Ah cells post formation places LIS at the global forefront of lithium sulfur performance.

"Many R&D institutions and battery start-ups test performance on coin cells or very small pouch cells and publish energy density results from the cell's first discharge, which is always significantly higher than its practical performance in the field.

"At LIS we have taken a far more pragmatic and commercial approach, testing full size 10Ah and 20Ah pouch cells produced on our automated production line and reporting performance after formation cycling, which more faithfully represents the true cell performance when delivered to a customer."

Dr Lee Finniear, CEO of LIS, commented:

"Our partners in the aerospace, drone and defence industries have been clear that they need the highest possible energy density for their applications, plus reliable, high-quality cell production and a pathway to scale as demand grows.

"Our strategy has been to deliver to this requirement, including building and commissioning Australia's largest pouch cell production facility, which we refer to as Phase 3, that employs automated manufacturing processes that can scale to gigawatt hour production and beyond.

"Our partners appreciate our industry leading cell performance, and our investment in the manufacturing infrastructure required to deliver the reliable, high quality cell production vital for their future success."

