A-1 Broadcast: International Travel Expert Shares Why Fall Travel Should Top Every To-Do List on TipsOnTv

Great Tips on Getaways and Deals to Fill the Fall with Hassle-Free Adventure from International Travel Expert Rachel Rudwall

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Fall is the ideal time to plan a getaway, offering unique and affordable options not available during the crowded summer. With children back in school and moderate weather, fall provides a fantastic, more affordable, and pleasant season to travel. TV host and travel expert Rachel Rudwall shares essential travel tips and reveals the best-kept secrets for finding great deals and destinations. Whether travelers are seeking the best spots for fall foliage or a quick beach escape, Rachel offers easy hacks to save both time and money.

Ensuring a Successful Getaway

Fall is the perfect season for discovering new vacation spots and creating lasting memories. Choosing the right accommodations is also key to a memorable experience. A popular option is the Trademark Collection by Wyndham. These unique hotels are located in incredible destinations worldwide, with a partnership with Caesars Rewards that offers properties in gaming destinations around the globe. Think luxurious spas, fine dining, and world-class entertainment in cities like Las Vegas, Atlantic City, and New Orleans. Best of all, guests can earn Wyndham Rewards points with every stay, bringing them closer to their next free trip. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com/trademark.

Fall Seasonal Destinations

Michigan ranks as a top destination for fall travel, with two spectacular peninsulas offering the ideal backdrop for autumn adventures. Boasting 19 million acres of forest, Michigan's vibrant oranges, yellows, and reds make it a prime location for scenic drives and outdoor activities. This fall, Michigan invites travelers to slow down and immerse themselves in the season's beauty, whether uncovering hidden gems, exploring local culture, or sampling fresh produce from local farms. Plan a fall getaway at michigan.org.

Family-Friendly Fall Travel Tips

One common challenge during family travel is disrupted sleep, particularly for young children. Boiron's SleepCalm is an essential item to help with jet lag and other sleep disturbances that come with traveling. This melatonin-free sleep aid is formulated for children ages 3 and up. With portable, pre-measured liquid doses for children and melt-away tablets for adults, SleepCalm is an ideal travel companion for families. For more information, visit www.boironusa.com.

