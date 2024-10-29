A-1 Broadcast: Learn How to Add Fabulous Style to Any Home with Lauren Makk on TipsOnTV

Exciting Décor Trends to Help Makeover the Home for a Fabulous Fall Look!

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / With its beautiful color palette, fall is the perfect season to add creative touches to home décor. Additionally, great deals are available on a wide range of home goods, furniture, paint, wallpaper, doors, and home care appliances. Lauren Makk, known for her signature "Affordable Luxury" approach to design, shares ideas to elevate fall décor. As a popular television host, interior designer, and professional home and lifestyle expert, Lauren offers creative tips for transforming any space.

Starting a Fall Home Makeover

Decorating for fall doesn't need to be costly. Adding seasonal touches is easy and affordable with options from Big Lots, a one-stop shop for experiencing fall with all the senses. Big Lots offers high-quality, on-trend, and affordable pumpkins and foliage in a variety of textures, along with an extensive selection of candles and seasonal treats. With brand-name goods at up to 50 percent less than elsewhere, Big Lots makes it easy to create a cozy fall atmosphere while keeping budget and value top of mind. For more information, visit www.BigLots.com.

A Focused Home Upgrade for Fall Décor

Starting in the kitchen can make a bold design statement with LG's InstaView Refrigerator with MyColor. This innovative appliance offers five vibrant color options for its window, allowing customization to match any kitchen style, all controlled via smartphone with the ThinQ app. A simple double knock illuminates the window, giving visibility inside without opening the door. Featuring over 29 cubic feet of space and wide-open shelves, this refrigerator is as functional as it is stylish, with a full-convert drawer that can transition from fridge to freezer across five temperature settings. For more information, visit www.LG.com.

