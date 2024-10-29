Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
29.10.2024 22:14 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

A-1 Broadcast: Learn How to Add Fabulous Style to Any Home with Lauren Makk on TipsOnTV

Exciting Décor Trends to Help Makeover the Home for a Fabulous Fall Look!

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / With its beautiful color palette, fall is the perfect season to add creative touches to home décor. Additionally, great deals are available on a wide range of home goods, furniture, paint, wallpaper, doors, and home care appliances. Lauren Makk, known for her signature "Affordable Luxury" approach to design, shares ideas to elevate fall décor. As a popular television host, interior designer, and professional home and lifestyle expert, Lauren offers creative tips for transforming any space.

Designer & Lifestyle Expert Lauren Makk Shares Fall Decorating Ideas

Designer & Lifestyle Expert Lauren Makk Shares Fall Decorating Ideas
Spruce Up the Fall Decor with Interior Designer Lauren Makk

Starting a Fall Home Makeover
Decorating for fall doesn't need to be costly. Adding seasonal touches is easy and affordable with options from Big Lots, a one-stop shop for experiencing fall with all the senses. Big Lots offers high-quality, on-trend, and affordable pumpkins and foliage in a variety of textures, along with an extensive selection of candles and seasonal treats. With brand-name goods at up to 50 percent less than elsewhere, Big Lots makes it easy to create a cozy fall atmosphere while keeping budget and value top of mind. For more information, visit www.BigLots.com.

A Focused Home Upgrade for Fall Décor
Starting in the kitchen can make a bold design statement with LG's InstaView Refrigerator with MyColor. This innovative appliance offers five vibrant color options for its window, allowing customization to match any kitchen style, all controlled via smartphone with the ThinQ app. A simple double knock illuminates the window, giving visibility inside without opening the door. Featuring over 29 cubic feet of space and wide-open shelves, this refrigerator is as functional as it is stylish, with a full-convert drawer that can transition from fridge to freezer across five temperature settings. For more information, visit www.LG.com.

POST | VIDEO

About TipsOnTV
TipsOnTV is a lifestyle blog featuring content as seen on national and local media outlets. Expert hosts share advice for viewers, listeners, and readers. TipsOnTV covers a variety of topics, including food, entertaining, personal finance, technology, travel, health, lifestyle, and more.

Contact Information
R E
tipsontv@gmail.com

SOURCE: TipsOnTV

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.