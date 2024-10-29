Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
29.10.2024 22:14 Uhr
333 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trinity Bank, NA : Trinity Bank reports 2024 3rd Quarter Earnings - Return on Assets of 1.73%

TRINITY BANK REPORTS 2024 3RD QUARTER NET INCOME OF $2,099,000

3RD QUARTER RETURN ON ASSETS 1.73%

3RD QUARTER RETURN ON EQUITY 14.77%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the third quarter and the nine months ending September 30, 2024.

Results of Operation

For the third quarter 2024, Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $2,099,000, an increase of 6.66% over third quarter 2023 earnings of $1,968,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the third quarter 2024 amounted to $1.86, an increase of 7.51% over third quarter 2023 results of $1.73 per diluted common share.

For the first nine months of 2024, Net Income after Taxes was $6,281,000, an increase of 6.84% over the first nine months of 2023 results of $5,879,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the first nine months of 2024 were $5.57, an increase of 7.73% over the first nine months of 2023 results of $5.17 per diluted common share.

COO Richard Burt stated, "Trinity Bank continues to produce consistent earnings and growth despite the uncertainty that continues in our economy. We are on pace to have the best year in our 21-year history. In addition, we are proud to announce, Trinity Bank will distribute its 26th semi-annual dividend of $.93 per share on October 31, 2024."

"As we have seen in past presidential election years, our customers and prospects have taken a cautious approach to their business and decisions. Backlogs remain strong and they have chosen to produce cash reserves and paydown debt. We have also seen an uptick in mergers and acquisitions activity over the past few quarters as customers are leery of future tax changes. Regardless of the election uncertainty, we are pleased with both our customers' and the bank's performance and are well positioned to take advantage of opportunities for continued growth."

Page 3 - Trinity Bank third quarter 2024 earnings

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ending

September 30

%

September 30

%

EARNINGS SUMMARY

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

Interest income

$

7,112

$

6,258

13.6

%

$

21,153

$

17,240

22.7

%

Interest expense

2,749

2,370

16.0

%

8,292

5,874

41.2

%

Net Interest Income

4,363

3,888

12.2

%

12,861

11,366

13.2

%

Service charges on deposits

65

69

-6.2

%

186

192

-3.1

%

Other income

109

114

-4.1

%

347

352

-1.3

%

Total Non Interest Income

174

183

-4.9

%

533

544

-2.0

%

Salaries and benefits expense

1,368

1,171

16.8

%

3,910

3,385

15.5

%

Occupancy and equipment expense

133

118

12.9

%

377

345

9.4

%

Other expense

601

500

20.1

%

1,880

1,374

36.8

%

Total Non Interest Expense

2,102

1,789

17.5

%

6,167

5,104

20.8

%

Pretax pre-provision income

2,435

2,282

6.7

%

7,227

6,806

6.2

%

Gain on sale of Securities

4

(1

)

N/M

1

(4

)

N/M

Gain on sale of Assets

0

0

N/M

53

0

N/M

Provision for Loan Losses

0

0

N/M

0

0

N/M

Earnings before income taxes

2,439

2,281

6.9

%

7,281

6,802

7.0

%

Provision for income taxes

340

313

8.6

%

1,000

923

8.3

%

Net Earnings

$

2,099

$

1,968

6.7

%

$

6,281

$

5,879

6.8

%

Basic earnings per share

1.95

1.81

7.7

%

5.83

5.40

7.9

%

Basic weighted average shares

1,078

1,088

1,078

1,089

outstanding

Diluted earnings per share - estimate

1.86

1.73

7.5

%

5.57

5.17

7.7

%

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

1,128

1,137

1,128

1,138

Average for Quarter

Average for Nine Months

September 30

%

September 30

%

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

Total loans

$

300,487

$

294,238

2.1

%

$

303,102

$

283,465

6.9

%

Total short term investments

38,112

22,128

72.2

%

33,811

20,314

66.4

%

FRB Stock

437

430

1.6

%

435

429

1.4

%

Total investment securities

137,751

133,257

3.4

%

139,148

134,353

3.6

%

Earning assets

476,787

450,053

5.9

%

476,496

438,561

8.6

%

Total assets

485,034

458,461

5.8

%

484,335

446,613

8.4

%

Noninterest bearing deposits

131,659

137,385

-4.2

%

130,350

141,614

-8.0

%

Interest bearing deposits

297,480

271,946

9.4

%

300,010

257,406

16.6

%

Total deposits

429,139

409,331

4.8

%

430,360

399,020

7.9

%

Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements

0

1,076

N/M

0

381

N/M

Shareholders' equity

$

56,857

$

51,234

11.0

%

$

55,249

$

50,110

10.3

%

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Average for Quarter Ending

Sep 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31

Sept. 30,

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Total loans

$

300,487

$

306,551

$

302,296

$

297,994

$

294,238

Total short term investments

38,112

25,626

37,649

43,172

22,128

FRB Stock

437

435

433

430

430

Total investment securities

137,751

137,088

142,623

132,086

133,257

Earning assets

476,787

469,700

483,001

473,682

450,053

Total assets

485,034

477,700

490,262

481,952

458,461

Noninterest bearing deposits

131,659

131,609

127,766

138,527

137,385

Interest bearing deposits

297,480

293,548

309,030

297,030

271,946

Total deposits

429,139

425,157

436,796

435,557

409,331

Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements

0

0

0

261

1,076

Shareholders' equity

$

56,857

$

54,951

$

53,923

$

52,263

$

51,234

Quarter Ended

Sep 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31

Sept. 30

HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Interest income

$

7,112

$

7,107

$

6,934

$

6,818

$

6,258

Interest expense

2,749

2,713

2,832

2,738

2,370

Net Interest Income

4,363

4,394

4,102

4,080

3,888

Service charges on deposits

65

64

53

55

69

Other income

109

121

121

117

114

Total Non Interest Income

174

185

174

172

183

Salaries and benefits expense

1,368

1,319

1,223

1,314

1,171

Occupancy and equipment expense

133

122

122

109

118

Other expense

601

657

620

509

500

Total Non Interest Expense

2,102

2,098

1,965

1,932

1,789

Pretax pre-provision income

2,435

2,481

2,311

2,320

2,282

Gain on sale of securities

4

(4

)

0

(36

)

(1

)

Gain on sale of Other Assets

0

36

17

58

0

Provision for Loan Losses

0

0

0

0

0

Earnings before income taxes

2,439

2,514

2,328

2,342

2,281

Provision for income taxes

340

360

300

207

313

Net Earnings

$

2,099

$

2,154

$

2,028

$

2,135

$

1,968

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.86

$

1.91

$

1.80

$

1.88

$

1.73

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Ending Balance

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31

Sept. 30,

HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Total loans

$

296,906

$

304,810

$

312,372

$

297,423

$

298,506

FRB Stock

438

435

435

430

430

Total short term investments

59,576

10,003

38,009

40,334

26,168

Total investment securities

137,510

136,331

139,598

140,403

127,035

Total earning assets

494,430

451,579

490,414

478,590

452,139

Allowance for loan losses

(5,230

)

(5,227

)

(5,225

)

(5,224

)

(5,222

)

Premises and equipment

2,393

2,397

2,375

2,387

2,389

Other Assets

9,739

14,711

8,149

10,291

10,137

Total assets

501,332

463,460

495,713

486,044

459,443

Noninterest bearing deposits

137,594

128,318

130,876

130,601

135,016

Interest bearing deposits

305,010

280,945

310,889

301,603

279,319

Total deposits

442,604

409,263

441,765

432,204

414,335

Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements

0

0

0

0

0

Other Liabilities

2,901

2,804

2,618

2,663

3,164

Total liabilities

445,505

412,067

444,383

434,867

417,499

Shareholders' Equity Actual

57,976

55,915

54,777

53,465

51,470

Unrealized Gain/Loss - AFS

(2,149

)

(4,957

)

(3,883

)

(2,718

)

(9,956

)

Total Equity

$

55,827

$

50,958

$

50,894

$

50,747

$

41,514

Quarter Ending

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31

Sept. 30,

NONPERFORMING ASSETS

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Nonaccrual loans

$

0

$

0

$

0

$

0

$

115

Restructured loans

505

552

598

658

0

Other real estate & foreclosed assets

0

0

0

0

0

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

0

0

0

0

0

Total nonperforming assets

$

505

$

552

$

598

$

658

$

115

Accruing loans past due 30-89 days

$

39

$

1,274

$

0

$

1

$

2

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage

of loans and foreclosed assets

0.17

%

0.18

%

0.19

%

0.22

%

0.04

%

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending

ALLOWANCE FOR

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31

Sept. 30,

LOAN LOSSES

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Balance at beginning of period

$

5,224

$

5,224

$

5,224

$

5,222

$

5,344

Loans charged off

0

0

0

0

(127

)

Loan recoveries

6

3

0

2

5

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

6

3

0

2

(122

)

Provision for loan losses

0

0

0

0

0

Balance at end of period

$

5,230

$

5,227

$

5,224

$

5,224

$

5,222

Allowance for loan losses

as a percentage of total loans

1.76

%

1.71

%

1.67

%

1.76

%

1.75

%

Allowance for loan losses

as a percentage of nonperforming assets

1036

%

947

%

874

%

794

%

4541

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a

percentage of average loans

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.04

%

Provision for loan losses

as a percentage of average loans

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Quarter Ending

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31

Sept. 30,

SELECTED RATIOS

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Return on average assets (annualized)

1.73

%

1.80

%

1.65

%

1.77

%

1.72

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

15.91

%

17.42

%

16.03

%

19.87

%

17.36

%

Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)

14.77

%

15.68

%

15.04

%

16.34

%

15.29

%

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

11.72

%

11.50

%

11.00

%

10.84

%

11.18

%

Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)

6.20

%

6.28

%

5.97

%

5.81

%

5.76

%

Effective Cost of Funds

2.50

%

2.59

%

2.31

%

2.16

%

2.11

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.89

%

3.97

%

3.63

%

3.65

%

3.66

%

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)

43.7

%

43.2

%

43.1

%

42.4

%

41.6

%

End of period book value per common share

$

51.79

$

47.23

$

47.17

$

46.73

$

38.09

End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain/loss on investments)

$

53.78

$

51.82

$

50.77

$

49.23

$

47.22

End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)

1,078

1,079

1,079

1,086

1,090

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

Tax

Tax

Average

Equivalent

Average

Equivalent

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Interest

Yield

Yield

Balance

Interest

Yield

Yield

Interest Earning Assets:

Short term investment

$

38,112

$

525

5.51

%

5.51

%

$

22,128

$

301

5.44

%

5.44

%

FRB Stock

437

7

6.00

%

6.00

%

430

6

6.00

%

6.00

%

Taxable securities

2,098

26

4.96

%

4.96

%

2,337

31

5.31

%

5.31

%

Tax Free securities

135,653

1,029

3.03

%

3.84

%

130,920

847

2.59

%

3.28

%

Loans

300,487

5,525

7.35

%

7.35

%

294,238

5,073

6.90

%

6.90

%

Total Interest Earning Assets

476,787

7,112

5.97

%

6.20

%

450,053

6,258

5.56

%

5.76

%

Noninterest Earning Assets:

Cash and due from banks

5,874

6,197

Other assets

7,602

7,433

Allowance for loan losses

(5,229

)

(5,222

)

Total Noninterest Earning Assets

8,247

8,408

Total Assets

$

485,034

$

458,461

Interest Bearing Liabilities:

Transaction and Money Market accounts

$

191,291

$

1,515

3.17

%

3.17

%

$

178,729

$

1,494

3.34

%

3.34

%

Certificates and other time deposits

106,189

1,233

4.64

%

4.64

%

93,217

861

3.69

%

3.69

%

Other borrowings

0

0

0.00

%

0.00

%

1,076

15

5.58

%

0.00

%

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

297,480

2,748

3.70

%

3.70

%

273,022

2,370

3.47

%

3.47

%

Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:

Demand deposits

131,659

137,385

Other liabilities

3,106

2,703

Shareholders' Equity

52,789

45,351

Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity

$

485,034

$

458,461

Net Interest Income and Spread

$

179,307

$

4,364

2.27

%

2.50

%

$

177,031

$

3,888

2.09

%

2.29

%

Net Interest Margin

3.66

%

3.89

%

3.46

%

3.66

%

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30

September 30

2024

%

2023

%

LOAN PORTFOLIO

Commercial and industrial

$

162,143

54.61

%

$

166,903

55.91

%

Real estate:

Commercial

95,116

32.04

%

83,846

28.09

%

Residential

14,608

4.92

%

21,044

7.05

%

Construction and development

24,704

8.32

%

26,470

8.87

%

Consumer

335

0.11

%

243

0.08

%

Total loans

$

296,906

100.00

%

$

298,506

100.00

%

September 30

September 30

2024

2023

REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA

Tier 1 Capital

$

57,977

$

51,470

Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)

$

62,176

$

55,671

Total Risk-Adjusted Assets

$

334,591

$

334,784

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

17.33

%

15.37

%

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

18.58

%

16.63

%

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

11.95

%

11.23

%

OTHER DATA

Full Time Equivalent

Employees (FTE's)

28

27

Stock Price Range

(For the Three Months Ended):

High

$

90.00

$

85.00

Low

$

80.00

$

84.00

Close

$

87.00

$

85.00

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

###

For information contact:
Richard Burt
Executive Vice President
Trinity Bank
817-763-9966

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.

SOURCE: Trinity Bank, NA (Fort Worth, Texas)



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
