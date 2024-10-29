Trinity Bank, NA : Trinity Bank reports 2024 3rd Quarter Earnings - Return on Assets of 1.73%

TRINITY BANK REPORTS 2024 3RD QUARTER NET INCOME OF $2,099,000

3RD QUARTER RETURN ON ASSETS 1.73%

3RD QUARTER RETURN ON EQUITY 14.77%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the third quarter and the nine months ending September 30, 2024.

Results of Operation

For the third quarter 2024, Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $2,099,000, an increase of 6.66% over third quarter 2023 earnings of $1,968,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the third quarter 2024 amounted to $1.86, an increase of 7.51% over third quarter 2023 results of $1.73 per diluted common share.

For the first nine months of 2024, Net Income after Taxes was $6,281,000, an increase of 6.84% over the first nine months of 2023 results of $5,879,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the first nine months of 2024 were $5.57, an increase of 7.73% over the first nine months of 2023 results of $5.17 per diluted common share.

COO Richard Burt stated, "Trinity Bank continues to produce consistent earnings and growth despite the uncertainty that continues in our economy. We are on pace to have the best year in our 21-year history. In addition, we are proud to announce, Trinity Bank will distribute its 26th semi-annual dividend of $.93 per share on October 31, 2024."

"As we have seen in past presidential election years, our customers and prospects have taken a cautious approach to their business and decisions. Backlogs remain strong and they have chosen to produce cash reserves and paydown debt. We have also seen an uptick in mergers and acquisitions activity over the past few quarters as customers are leery of future tax changes. Regardless of the election uncertainty, we are pleased with both our customers' and the bank's performance and are well positioned to take advantage of opportunities for continued growth."

Page 3 - Trinity Bank third quarter 2024 earnings

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ending September 30 % September 30 % EARNINGS SUMMARY 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Interest income $ 7,112 $ 6,258 13.6 % $ 21,153 $ 17,240 22.7 % Interest expense 2,749 2,370 16.0 % 8,292 5,874 41.2 % Net Interest Income 4,363 3,888 12.2 % 12,861 11,366 13.2 % Service charges on deposits 65 69 -6.2 % 186 192 -3.1 % Other income 109 114 -4.1 % 347 352 -1.3 % Total Non Interest Income 174 183 -4.9 % 533 544 -2.0 % Salaries and benefits expense 1,368 1,171 16.8 % 3,910 3,385 15.5 % Occupancy and equipment expense 133 118 12.9 % 377 345 9.4 % Other expense 601 500 20.1 % 1,880 1,374 36.8 % Total Non Interest Expense 2,102 1,789 17.5 % 6,167 5,104 20.8 % Pretax pre-provision income 2,435 2,282 6.7 % 7,227 6,806 6.2 % Gain on sale of Securities 4 (1 ) N/M 1 (4 ) N/M Gain on sale of Assets 0 0 N/M 53 0 N/M Provision for Loan Losses 0 0 N/M 0 0 N/M Earnings before income taxes 2,439 2,281 6.9 % 7,281 6,802 7.0 % Provision for income taxes 340 313 8.6 % 1,000 923 8.3 % Net Earnings $ 2,099 $ 1,968 6.7 % $ 6,281 $ 5,879 6.8 % Basic earnings per share 1.95 1.81 7.7 % 5.83 5.40 7.9 % Basic weighted average shares 1,078 1,088 1,078 1,089 outstanding Diluted earnings per share - estimate 1.86 1.73 7.5 % 5.57 5.17 7.7 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,128 1,137 1,128 1,138 Average for Quarter Average for Nine Months September 30 % September 30 % BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Total loans $ 300,487 $ 294,238 2.1 % $ 303,102 $ 283,465 6.9 % Total short term investments 38,112 22,128 72.2 % 33,811 20,314 66.4 % FRB Stock 437 430 1.6 % 435 429 1.4 % Total investment securities 137,751 133,257 3.4 % 139,148 134,353 3.6 % Earning assets 476,787 450,053 5.9 % 476,496 438,561 8.6 % Total assets 485,034 458,461 5.8 % 484,335 446,613 8.4 % Noninterest bearing deposits 131,659 137,385 -4.2 % 130,350 141,614 -8.0 % Interest bearing deposits 297,480 271,946 9.4 % 300,010 257,406 16.6 % Total deposits 429,139 409,331 4.8 % 430,360 399,020 7.9 % Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 1,076 N/M 0 381 N/M Shareholders' equity $ 56,857 $ 51,234 11.0 % $ 55,249 $ 50,110 10.3 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Average for Quarter Ending Sep 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31 Sept. 30, BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Total loans $ 300,487 $ 306,551 $ 302,296 $ 297,994 $ 294,238 Total short term investments 38,112 25,626 37,649 43,172 22,128 FRB Stock 437 435 433 430 430 Total investment securities 137,751 137,088 142,623 132,086 133,257 Earning assets 476,787 469,700 483,001 473,682 450,053 Total assets 485,034 477,700 490,262 481,952 458,461 Noninterest bearing deposits 131,659 131,609 127,766 138,527 137,385 Interest bearing deposits 297,480 293,548 309,030 297,030 271,946 Total deposits 429,139 425,157 436,796 435,557 409,331 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 0 261 1,076 Shareholders' equity $ 56,857 $ 54,951 $ 53,923 $ 52,263 $ 51,234 Quarter Ended Sep 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31 Sept. 30 HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Interest income $ 7,112 $ 7,107 $ 6,934 $ 6,818 $ 6,258 Interest expense 2,749 2,713 2,832 2,738 2,370 Net Interest Income 4,363 4,394 4,102 4,080 3,888 Service charges on deposits 65 64 53 55 69 Other income 109 121 121 117 114 Total Non Interest Income 174 185 174 172 183 Salaries and benefits expense 1,368 1,319 1,223 1,314 1,171 Occupancy and equipment expense 133 122 122 109 118 Other expense 601 657 620 509 500 Total Non Interest Expense 2,102 2,098 1,965 1,932 1,789 Pretax pre-provision income 2,435 2,481 2,311 2,320 2,282 Gain on sale of securities 4 (4 ) 0 (36 ) (1 ) Gain on sale of Other Assets 0 36 17 58 0 Provision for Loan Losses 0 0 0 0 0 Earnings before income taxes 2,439 2,514 2,328 2,342 2,281 Provision for income taxes 340 360 300 207 313 Net Earnings $ 2,099 $ 2,154 $ 2,028 $ 2,135 $ 1,968 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.86 $ 1.91 $ 1.80 $ 1.88 $ 1.73

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Ending Balance Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31 Sept. 30, HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Total loans $ 296,906 $ 304,810 $ 312,372 $ 297,423 $ 298,506 FRB Stock 438 435 435 430 430 Total short term investments 59,576 10,003 38,009 40,334 26,168 Total investment securities 137,510 136,331 139,598 140,403 127,035 Total earning assets 494,430 451,579 490,414 478,590 452,139 Allowance for loan losses (5,230 ) (5,227 ) (5,225 ) (5,224 ) (5,222 ) Premises and equipment 2,393 2,397 2,375 2,387 2,389 Other Assets 9,739 14,711 8,149 10,291 10,137 Total assets 501,332 463,460 495,713 486,044 459,443 Noninterest bearing deposits 137,594 128,318 130,876 130,601 135,016 Interest bearing deposits 305,010 280,945 310,889 301,603 279,319 Total deposits 442,604 409,263 441,765 432,204 414,335 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 0 0 0 Other Liabilities 2,901 2,804 2,618 2,663 3,164 Total liabilities 445,505 412,067 444,383 434,867 417,499 Shareholders' Equity Actual 57,976 55,915 54,777 53,465 51,470 Unrealized Gain/Loss - AFS (2,149 ) (4,957 ) (3,883 ) (2,718 ) (9,956 ) Total Equity $ 55,827 $ 50,958 $ 50,894 $ 50,747 $ 41,514

Quarter Ending Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31 Sept. 30, NONPERFORMING ASSETS 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Nonaccrual loans $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 115 Restructured loans 505 552 598 658 0 Other real estate & foreclosed assets 0 0 0 0 0 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 0 0 0 0 0 Total nonperforming assets $ 505 $ 552 $ 598 $ 658 $ 115 Accruing loans past due 30-89 days $ 39 $ 1,274 $ 0 $ 1 $ 2 Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets 0.17 % 0.18 % 0.19 % 0.22 % 0.04 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending ALLOWANCE FOR Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31 Sept. 30, LOAN LOSSES 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Balance at beginning of period $ 5,224 $ 5,224 $ 5,224 $ 5,222 $ 5,344 Loans charged off 0 0 0 0 (127 ) Loan recoveries 6 3 0 2 5 Net (charge-offs) recoveries 6 3 0 2 (122 ) Provision for loan losses 0 0 0 0 0 Balance at end of period $ 5,230 $ 5,227 $ 5,224 $ 5,224 $ 5,222 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.76 % 1.71 % 1.67 % 1.76 % 1.75 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming assets 1036 % 947 % 874 % 794 % 4541 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.04 % Provision for loan losses as a percentage of average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %

Quarter Ending Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31 Sept. 30, SELECTED RATIOS 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.73 % 1.80 % 1.65 % 1.77 % 1.72 % Return on average equity (annualized) 15.91 % 17.42 % 16.03 % 19.87 % 17.36 % Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments) 14.77 % 15.68 % 15.04 % 16.34 % 15.29 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 11.72 % 11.50 % 11.00 % 10.84 % 11.18 % Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent) 6.20 % 6.28 % 5.97 % 5.81 % 5.76 % Effective Cost of Funds 2.50 % 2.59 % 2.31 % 2.16 % 2.11 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.89 % 3.97 % 3.63 % 3.65 % 3.66 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 43.7 % 43.2 % 43.1 % 42.4 % 41.6 % End of period book value per common share $ 51.79 $ 47.23 $ 47.17 $ 46.73 $ 38.09 End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain/loss on investments) $ 53.78 $ 51.82 $ 50.77 $ 49.23 $ 47.22 End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's) 1,078 1,079 1,079 1,086 1,090

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Tax Tax Average Equivalent Average Equivalent YIELD ANALYSIS Balance Interest Yield Yield Balance Interest Yield Yield Interest Earning Assets: Short term investment $ 38,112 $ 525 5.51 % 5.51 % $ 22,128 $ 301 5.44 % 5.44 % FRB Stock 437 7 6.00 % 6.00 % 430 6 6.00 % 6.00 % Taxable securities 2,098 26 4.96 % 4.96 % 2,337 31 5.31 % 5.31 % Tax Free securities 135,653 1,029 3.03 % 3.84 % 130,920 847 2.59 % 3.28 % Loans 300,487 5,525 7.35 % 7.35 % 294,238 5,073 6.90 % 6.90 % Total Interest Earning Assets 476,787 7,112 5.97 % 6.20 % 450,053 6,258 5.56 % 5.76 % Noninterest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 5,874 6,197 Other assets 7,602 7,433 Allowance for loan losses (5,229 ) (5,222 ) Total Noninterest Earning Assets 8,247 8,408 Total Assets $ 485,034 $ 458,461 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Transaction and Money Market accounts $ 191,291 $ 1,515 3.17 % 3.17 % $ 178,729 $ 1,494 3.34 % 3.34 % Certificates and other time deposits 106,189 1,233 4.64 % 4.64 % 93,217 861 3.69 % 3.69 % Other borrowings 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % 1,076 15 5.58 % 0.00 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 297,480 2,748 3.70 % 3.70 % 273,022 2,370 3.47 % 3.47 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits 131,659 137,385 Other liabilities 3,106 2,703 Shareholders' Equity 52,789 45,351 Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 485,034 $ 458,461 Net Interest Income and Spread $ 179,307 $ 4,364 2.27 % 2.50 % $ 177,031 $ 3,888 2.09 % 2.29 % Net Interest Margin 3.66 % 3.89 % 3.46 % 3.66 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30 September 30 2024 % 2023 % LOAN PORTFOLIO Commercial and industrial $ 162,143 54.61 % $ 166,903 55.91 % Real estate: Commercial 95,116 32.04 % 83,846 28.09 % Residential 14,608 4.92 % 21,044 7.05 % Construction and development 24,704 8.32 % 26,470 8.87 % Consumer 335 0.11 % 243 0.08 % Total loans $ 296,906 100.00 % $ 298,506 100.00 % September 30 September 30 2024 2023 REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA Tier 1 Capital $ 57,977 $ 51,470 Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2) $ 62,176 $ 55,671 Total Risk-Adjusted Assets $ 334,591 $ 334,784 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 17.33 % 15.37 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 18.58 % 16.63 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 11.95 % 11.23 % OTHER DATA Full Time Equivalent Employees (FTE's) 28 27 Stock Price Range (For the Three Months Ended): High $ 90.00 $ 85.00 Low $ 80.00 $ 84.00 Close $ 87.00 $ 85.00

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov .

###

For information contact:

Richard Burt

Executive Vice President

Trinity Bank

817-763-9966

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.

SOURCE: Trinity Bank, NA (Fort Worth, Texas)

View the original press release on accesswire.com