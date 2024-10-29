Trinity Bank, NA : Trinity Bank reports 2024 3rd Quarter Earnings - Return on Assets of 1.73%

TRINITY BANK REPORTS 2024 3RD QUARTER NET INCOME OF $2,099,000
3RD QUARTER RETURN ON ASSETS 1.73%
3RD QUARTER RETURN ON EQUITY 14.77%
FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the third quarter and the nine months ending September 30, 2024.
Results of Operation
For the third quarter 2024, Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $2,099,000, an increase of 6.66% over third quarter 2023 earnings of $1,968,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the third quarter 2024 amounted to $1.86, an increase of 7.51% over third quarter 2023 results of $1.73 per diluted common share.
For the first nine months of 2024, Net Income after Taxes was $6,281,000, an increase of 6.84% over the first nine months of 2023 results of $5,879,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the first nine months of 2024 were $5.57, an increase of 7.73% over the first nine months of 2023 results of $5.17 per diluted common share.
COO Richard Burt stated, "Trinity Bank continues to produce consistent earnings and growth despite the uncertainty that continues in our economy. We are on pace to have the best year in our 21-year history. In addition, we are proud to announce, Trinity Bank will distribute its 26th semi-annual dividend of $.93 per share on October 31, 2024."
"As we have seen in past presidential election years, our customers and prospects have taken a cautious approach to their business and decisions. Backlogs remain strong and they have chosen to produce cash reserves and paydown debt. We have also seen an uptick in mergers and acquisitions activity over the past few quarters as customers are leery of future tax changes. Regardless of the election uncertainty, we are pleased with both our customers' and the bank's performance and are well positioned to take advantage of opportunities for continued growth."
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ending
September 30
%
September 30
%
EARNINGS SUMMARY
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Interest income
$
7,112
$
6,258
13.6
%
$
21,153
$
17,240
22.7
%
Interest expense
2,749
2,370
16.0
%
8,292
5,874
41.2
%
Net Interest Income
4,363
3,888
12.2
%
12,861
11,366
13.2
%
Service charges on deposits
65
69
-6.2
%
186
192
-3.1
%
Other income
109
114
-4.1
%
347
352
-1.3
%
Total Non Interest Income
174
183
-4.9
%
533
544
-2.0
%
Salaries and benefits expense
1,368
1,171
16.8
%
3,910
3,385
15.5
%
Occupancy and equipment expense
133
118
12.9
%
377
345
9.4
%
Other expense
601
500
20.1
%
1,880
1,374
36.8
%
Total Non Interest Expense
2,102
1,789
17.5
%
6,167
5,104
20.8
%
Pretax pre-provision income
2,435
2,282
6.7
%
7,227
6,806
6.2
%
Gain on sale of Securities
4
(1
)
N/M
1
(4
)
N/M
Gain on sale of Assets
0
0
N/M
53
0
N/M
Provision for Loan Losses
0
0
N/M
0
0
N/M
Earnings before income taxes
2,439
2,281
6.9
%
7,281
6,802
7.0
%
Provision for income taxes
340
313
8.6
%
1,000
923
8.3
%
Net Earnings
$
2,099
$
1,968
6.7
%
$
6,281
$
5,879
6.8
%
Basic earnings per share
1.95
1.81
7.7
%
5.83
5.40
7.9
%
Basic weighted average shares
1,078
1,088
1,078
1,089
outstanding
Diluted earnings per share - estimate
1.86
1.73
7.5
%
5.57
5.17
7.7
%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
1,128
1,137
1,128
1,138
Average for Quarter
Average for Nine Months
September 30
%
September 30
%
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Total loans
$
300,487
$
294,238
2.1
%
$
303,102
$
283,465
6.9
%
Total short term investments
38,112
22,128
72.2
%
33,811
20,314
66.4
%
FRB Stock
437
430
1.6
%
435
429
1.4
%
Total investment securities
137,751
133,257
3.4
%
139,148
134,353
3.6
%
Earning assets
476,787
450,053
5.9
%
476,496
438,561
8.6
%
Total assets
485,034
458,461
5.8
%
484,335
446,613
8.4
%
Noninterest bearing deposits
131,659
137,385
-4.2
%
130,350
141,614
-8.0
%
Interest bearing deposits
297,480
271,946
9.4
%
300,010
257,406
16.6
%
Total deposits
429,139
409,331
4.8
%
430,360
399,020
7.9
%
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
0
1,076
N/M
0
381
N/M
Shareholders' equity
$
56,857
$
51,234
11.0
%
$
55,249
$
50,110
10.3
%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Average for Quarter Ending
Sep 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31
Sept. 30,
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Total loans
$
300,487
$
306,551
$
302,296
$
297,994
$
294,238
Total short term investments
38,112
25,626
37,649
43,172
22,128
FRB Stock
437
435
433
430
430
Total investment securities
137,751
137,088
142,623
132,086
133,257
Earning assets
476,787
469,700
483,001
473,682
450,053
Total assets
485,034
477,700
490,262
481,952
458,461
Noninterest bearing deposits
131,659
131,609
127,766
138,527
137,385
Interest bearing deposits
297,480
293,548
309,030
297,030
271,946
Total deposits
429,139
425,157
436,796
435,557
409,331
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
0
0
0
261
1,076
Shareholders' equity
$
56,857
$
54,951
$
53,923
$
52,263
$
51,234
Quarter Ended
Sep 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31
Sept. 30
HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Interest income
$
7,112
$
7,107
$
6,934
$
6,818
$
6,258
Interest expense
2,749
2,713
2,832
2,738
2,370
Net Interest Income
4,363
4,394
4,102
4,080
3,888
Service charges on deposits
65
64
53
55
69
Other income
109
121
121
117
114
Total Non Interest Income
174
185
174
172
183
Salaries and benefits expense
1,368
1,319
1,223
1,314
1,171
Occupancy and equipment expense
133
122
122
109
118
Other expense
601
657
620
509
500
Total Non Interest Expense
2,102
2,098
1,965
1,932
1,789
Pretax pre-provision income
2,435
2,481
2,311
2,320
2,282
Gain on sale of securities
4
(4
)
0
(36
)
(1
)
Gain on sale of Other Assets
0
36
17
58
0
Provision for Loan Losses
0
0
0
0
0
Earnings before income taxes
2,439
2,514
2,328
2,342
2,281
Provision for income taxes
340
360
300
207
313
Net Earnings
$
2,099
$
2,154
$
2,028
$
2,135
$
1,968
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.86
$
1.91
$
1.80
$
1.88
$
1.73
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Ending Balance
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31
Sept. 30,
HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Total loans
$
296,906
$
304,810
$
312,372
$
297,423
$
298,506
FRB Stock
438
435
435
430
430
Total short term investments
59,576
10,003
38,009
40,334
26,168
Total investment securities
137,510
136,331
139,598
140,403
127,035
Total earning assets
494,430
451,579
490,414
478,590
452,139
Allowance for loan losses
(5,230
)
(5,227
)
(5,225
)
(5,224
)
(5,222
)
Premises and equipment
2,393
2,397
2,375
2,387
2,389
Other Assets
9,739
14,711
8,149
10,291
10,137
Total assets
501,332
463,460
495,713
486,044
459,443
Noninterest bearing deposits
137,594
128,318
130,876
130,601
135,016
Interest bearing deposits
305,010
280,945
310,889
301,603
279,319
Total deposits
442,604
409,263
441,765
432,204
414,335
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
0
0
0
0
0
Other Liabilities
2,901
2,804
2,618
2,663
3,164
Total liabilities
445,505
412,067
444,383
434,867
417,499
Shareholders' Equity Actual
57,976
55,915
54,777
53,465
51,470
Unrealized Gain/Loss - AFS
(2,149
)
(4,957
)
(3,883
)
(2,718
)
(9,956
)
Total Equity
$
55,827
$
50,958
$
50,894
$
50,747
$
41,514
Quarter Ending
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31
Sept. 30,
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Nonaccrual loans
$
0
$
0
$
0
$
0
$
115
Restructured loans
505
552
598
658
0
Other real estate & foreclosed assets
0
0
0
0
0
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
0
0
0
0
0
Total nonperforming assets
$
505
$
552
$
598
$
658
$
115
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days
$
39
$
1,274
$
0
$
1
$
2
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage
of loans and foreclosed assets
0.17
%
0.18
%
0.19
%
0.22
%
0.04
%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ending
ALLOWANCE FOR
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31
Sept. 30,
LOAN LOSSES
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Balance at beginning of period
$
5,224
$
5,224
$
5,224
$
5,222
$
5,344
Loans charged off
0
0
0
0
(127
)
Loan recoveries
6
3
0
2
5
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
6
3
0
2
(122
)
Provision for loan losses
0
0
0
0
0
Balance at end of period
$
5,230
$
5,227
$
5,224
$
5,224
$
5,222
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of total loans
1.76
%
1.71
%
1.67
%
1.76
%
1.75
%
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of nonperforming assets
1036
%
947
%
874
%
794
%
4541
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a
percentage of average loans
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.04
%
Provision for loan losses
as a percentage of average loans
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Quarter Ending
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31
Sept. 30,
SELECTED RATIOS
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.73
%
1.80
%
1.65
%
1.77
%
1.72
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
15.91
%
17.42
%
16.03
%
19.87
%
17.36
%
Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
14.77
%
15.68
%
15.04
%
16.34
%
15.29
%
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
11.72
%
11.50
%
11.00
%
10.84
%
11.18
%
Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)
6.20
%
6.28
%
5.97
%
5.81
%
5.76
%
Effective Cost of Funds
2.50
%
2.59
%
2.31
%
2.16
%
2.11
%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.89
%
3.97
%
3.63
%
3.65
%
3.66
%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
43.7
%
43.2
%
43.1
%
42.4
%
41.6
%
End of period book value per common share
$
51.79
$
47.23
$
47.17
$
46.73
$
38.09
End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain/loss on investments)
$
53.78
$
51.82
$
50.77
$
49.23
$
47.22
End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)
1,078
1,079
1,079
1,086
1,090
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ending
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Tax
Tax
Average
Equivalent
Average
Equivalent
YIELD ANALYSIS
Balance
Interest
Yield
Yield
Balance
Interest
Yield
Yield
Interest Earning Assets:
Short term investment
$
38,112
$
525
5.51
%
5.51
%
$
22,128
$
301
5.44
%
5.44
%
FRB Stock
437
7
6.00
%
6.00
%
430
6
6.00
%
6.00
%
Taxable securities
2,098
26
4.96
%
4.96
%
2,337
31
5.31
%
5.31
%
Tax Free securities
135,653
1,029
3.03
%
3.84
%
130,920
847
2.59
%
3.28
%
Loans
300,487
5,525
7.35
%
7.35
%
294,238
5,073
6.90
%
6.90
%
Total Interest Earning Assets
476,787
7,112
5.97
%
6.20
%
450,053
6,258
5.56
%
5.76
%
Noninterest Earning Assets:
Cash and due from banks
5,874
6,197
Other assets
7,602
7,433
Allowance for loan losses
(5,229
)
(5,222
)
Total Noninterest Earning Assets
8,247
8,408
Total Assets
$
485,034
$
458,461
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Transaction and Money Market accounts
$
191,291
$
1,515
3.17
%
3.17
%
$
178,729
$
1,494
3.34
%
3.34
%
Certificates and other time deposits
106,189
1,233
4.64
%
4.64
%
93,217
861
3.69
%
3.69
%
Other borrowings
0
0
0.00
%
0.00
%
1,076
15
5.58
%
0.00
%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
297,480
2,748
3.70
%
3.70
%
273,022
2,370
3.47
%
3.47
%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:
Demand deposits
131,659
137,385
Other liabilities
3,106
2,703
Shareholders' Equity
52,789
45,351
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
$
485,034
$
458,461
Net Interest Income and Spread
$
179,307
$
4,364
2.27
%
2.50
%
$
177,031
$
3,888
2.09
%
2.29
%
Net Interest Margin
3.66
%
3.89
%
3.46
%
3.66
%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
September 30
September 30
2024
%
2023
%
LOAN PORTFOLIO
Commercial and industrial
$
162,143
54.61
%
$
166,903
55.91
%
Real estate:
Commercial
95,116
32.04
%
83,846
28.09
%
Residential
14,608
4.92
%
21,044
7.05
%
Construction and development
24,704
8.32
%
26,470
8.87
%
Consumer
335
0.11
%
243
0.08
%
Total loans
$
296,906
100.00
%
$
298,506
100.00
%
September 30
September 30
2024
2023
REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA
Tier 1 Capital
$
57,977
$
51,470
Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)
$
62,176
$
55,671
Total Risk-Adjusted Assets
$
334,591
$
334,784
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
17.33
%
15.37
%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
18.58
%
16.63
%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
11.95
%
11.23
%
OTHER DATA
Full Time Equivalent
Employees (FTE's)
28
27
Stock Price Range
(For the Three Months Ended):
High
$
90.00
$
85.00
Low
$
80.00
$
84.00
Close
$
87.00
$
85.00
Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.
For information contact:
Richard Burt
Executive Vice President
Trinity Bank
817-763-9966
This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.
