WKN: A3CWHH | ISIN: US0708301041 | Ticker-Symbol: LTD0
ACCESSWIRE
29.10.2024 22:14 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bath & Body Works Named Top Brand for Job Growth and Opportunity by the American Opportunity Index

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Bath & Body Works was recognized today as one of the best workplaces in America for career growth by the American Opportunity Index. The ranking measures how effective companies are at developing talent to drive business performance and advance individual careers. This is the second consecutive year Bath & Body Works has been recognized on the Index.

The American Opportunity Index is based on a comprehensive data analysis of the career trajectories of more than five million employees at 395 of America's largest companies. The Index measures how well firms promote, pay, hire and retain their employees based on a five-year period. It is a joint project of the Burning Glass Institute, Harvard Business School's Managing the Future of Work Project and the Schultz Family Foundation.

This year, Bath & Body Works ranked within the top 100 of the hiring and promotion Index categories. The hiring category measures how well companies hire people without degrees and with little experience. The promotion category ranks companies based on how well companies move their employees up and prepare them for future roles.

"Our associates are the foundation of our brand and its success," says Deon Riley, Bath & Body Works' Chief Human Resources Officer. "We strive to be a place where our associates want and choose to be every day, and that's why we're passionate about investing in their future - both professionally and personally. We are committed to providing valuable growth opportunities because we believe that when people feel valued and empowered to be successful, we can continue to grow as a stronger, smarter business."

To further support its associates' personal and professional growth, Bath & Body Works recently launched 'Investing in you,' a dynamic suite of programs and benefits which offers educational opportunities, tuition reimbursement options and financial stability resources to support career advancement and overall well-being. These benefits are available to all eligible U.S. associates across its stores, distribution centers and home office.

Learn more about Bath & Body Works' commitment to its associates and culture at bbwinc.com.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,870 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 490 international franchised locations to an online storefront at BathandBodyWorks.com.

Bath & Body Works was recognized as one of the best workplaces in America for career growth by the American Opportunity Index.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bath & Body Works on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bath & Body Works
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bath-body-works
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bath & Body Works



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
