Dienstag, 29.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
ACCESSWIRE
29.10.2024 22:26 Uhr
A-1 Broadcast: Crafty Tricks and Treats with Lifestyle and DIY Craft Expert on TipsOnTV

The Effortless Girl Founder Julie Loven Shares Halloween Fun

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Families looking for creative ways to make Halloween extra fun and memorable this year can get 'crafty' with exciting DIY projects. Whether it is carving pumpkins, decorating the house, or whipping up tasty recipes, here is the perfect expert to inspire spooky and creative ideas for trick-or-treaters of all ages. Julie Loven, founder of The Effortless Girl and DIY craft expert, shares her spooky tips for an unforgettable Halloween, from imaginative decorations and delicious snacks to carving the coolest pumpkins in the neighborhood.

DIY Expert Julie Loven Shares Halloween Tricks & Treats

Founder of The EffortlessGirl.com, Julie Loven, Gives Halloween Holiday Hacks



DECORATING MADE EASY
The Cricut Joy Xtra smart-cutting machine is perfect for creating unforgettable Halloween décor, costumes, and party favors. The Cricut Joy Xtra can cut, write, draw, and foil on more than 50 materials, including vinyl, iron-on, and cardstock. Ideal for both beginners and experienced crafters, it brings spooky ideas to life with ease. Pictures can be uploaded directly into the Cricut Design Space App, making the process quick and easy. Cricut machines are available at www.Cricut.com and major retailers like Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Michaels.

HEALTHY HALLOWEEN TREATS
Tricks are fun, but treats take center stage, which is why Almond Breeze Almondmilk is a great choice for Halloween. Almond Breeze Almondmilk is fortified with calcium and vitamin D to help keep bones strong while offering a delicious and satisfying taste. It's perfect for making treats like Graveyard Pudding Cups, Chocolate Cobweb Cookies, and Mummy Cookie Bites. Almond Breeze Almondmilk can be enjoyed by the glass or as a 1:1 swap for dairy milk. It's a great alternative for those who are lactose intolerant, allergic to dairy, or follow vegan or vegetarian diets. For more information, visit www.BlueDiamond.com.

CREATING SPECIAL HALLOWEEN EFFECTS.
The GE Cync Dynamic Effects Neon-Shape Smart Lights can be bent, shaped, and used to create unique wall art with words and designs. The lights can spell out "Happy Halloween" or "BOO!" in glowing neon letters or form shapes like ghosts or pumpkins. Syncing the lights to Halloween music creates a dynamic, spooky atmosphere. The millions of color options, such as greens, purples, and oranges, allow for an eerie color scheme. The lights are easily controlled through the Cync app and are available on Amazon. For more information, visit www.GELighting.com.

POST|VIDEO

About TipsOnTV
TipsOnTV is a lifestyle blog featuring content as seen on national and local media outlets. Expert hosts share advice for viewers, listeners, and readers. TipsOnTV covers a variety of topics, including food, entertaining, personal finance, technology, travel, health, lifestyle, and more.

Contact Information
R E
tipsontv@gmail.com

SOURCE: TipsOnTV

View the original press release on newswire.com.

