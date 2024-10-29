Electric Metals Limited: Electric Metals Announces DSU and Stock Option Grant

Electric Metals (USA) Limited ("EML" or the "Company") (TSXV:EML)(OTCQB:EMUSF) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 793,376 deferred share units ("DSUs") to its non-management directors for consideration for services rendered, and 200,000 incentive stock options to an officer of the Company. The DSUs were granted at an average grant price of C$0.11 per unit. The stock options have an exercise price of C$0.25; 100,000 vest on June 19, 2025, with the remaining options vesting based on key performance metrics.

The DSUs and stock options were granted in accordance with the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan, which was approved by shareholders on June 26, 2024.

About Electric Metals (USA) Limited

Electric Metals (USA) Limited (TSXV: EML) (OTCQB: EMUSF) is a US-based mineral development company with manganese and silver projects geared to supporting the transition to clean energy. The Company's principal asset is the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, the highest-grade manganese deposit in North America, which has been the subject of considerable technical studies, including National Instrument 43-101 Technical Reports - Resource Estimates. The Company's mission in Minnesota is to become a domestic US producer of high-value, high-purity manganese metal and chemical products to supply the North American electric vehicle battery, technology and industrial markets. With manganese playing a critical and prominent role in lithium-ion battery formulations, and with no current domestic supply or active mines for manganese in North America, the development of the Emily Manganese Project represents a significant opportunity for America, the State of Minnesota and for the Company's shareholders.

