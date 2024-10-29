GAFM Global News: Commissioner George Mentz Awarded Noble Title During Asia Tour and Mentz Served as VIP Speaker at Global Economic Forum in Asia

George Mentz, a distinguished international lawyer, educator, commissioner, and consul, has been recognized for his outstanding contributions to international charity and interfaith harmony. Recently Mentz toured Asia, Singapore, Indonesia/Old Malaysian Empire, and China. Commissioner Mentz met with dignitaries, royalty, CEOs, and government officials about business, education, innovation, and outreach. Mentz was a VIP panellist at the Global Economic Forum in Beijing discussing topics of graduate education, skills qualifications, wealth management, and professional certification.

During his diplomatic visit to Asia, Counselor George Mentz was bestowed the noble title of Datuk Seri, a high order of merit acknowledging his extensive charitable work and leadership in education. This "Title of Nobility" of Datuk Seri is conferred by a Sultan/Raj Sovereign with the review and sanction of the elders and government. While Mentz was already known as the Seigneur of Fief Blondel in ancient Normandy, this Oriental title and honour is something incredibly special which is akin to a Royal Viscount Title or Knight Commander title from an EU monarchy such as Spain or Belgium. In addition to this honour, Mentz was knighted into the esteemed Order of St. Georg Habsburg-Lorraine in 2022 by Karl von Habsburg (Erzherzog von Österreich), further recognizing Mentz's contributions to fostering international cooperation and interfaith harmony.

Over the decades, Counselor Mentz, who has forged legal and educational alliances in over 40 nations as an international lawyer, has played a pivotal role in advancing diplomatic relations and creating educational, standards, and articulation agreements that span continents. As a former White House Federal Commissioner for Presidential Scholars, Mentz is internationally engaged with diplomatic relations regarding best practices and EdTech. Mentz is the founder of the first educational institution in the USA to achieve SIS Sanction and receive ESQ & TUV Accreditation, along with ISO 9001, ISO 21001, and ISO 29993 certifications for educational standards. Mentz is committed to promoting ISO and IAOS Accreditation Standards & Business School Standards, ACBSP Accreditation, and USDE Department of Education accredited education and exams globally, empowering business school graduates to pursue professional certifications.

Mentz's career is marked by a passion for education, particularly in wealth management, where he serves as a graduate faculty member at one of the USA's top graduate law school programs. His 25 years of collegiate and law teaching has earned him numerous accolades, and he continues to guide graduate students both in the U.S. and abroad. His recent accomplishments in academia have cemented his reputation as a thought leader, being named the first person in the U.S. to be ranked in the top 50 influencers globally by Thinkers36 and Onalytica in areas such as Finance, Management, FinTech, HR, Sustainability, B2B, Social, and Wealth Management.

Chancellor Mentz also holds the title and style of Lord or Seigneur of the ancient Fief de Blondel in the Channel Islands Normandy that dates back almost 1,000 years to the ancient Kingdoms of Francia, Franks and Vikings Est 933AD. Moreover, as an accomplished author, George Mentz has published over 100 books and audiobooks, receiving awards for his contributions to education and literature. In 2024 alone, Mentz has published 50+ articles for major media, further advancing his research in economics, philosophy, diplomacy, success, and wealth management.

This year, Mentz was appointed to be Chancellor for the Worldwide Anglican Church and the African Orthodox Church's Synod. As an International Lawyer for this worldwide organization, Mentz was approved and appointed directly by the global Patriarch and leaders of the church. As Chancellor, the chief advocate represents the church in dealings with governments, international organizations, and other religious institutions. This can involve negotiating agreements, advocating for the church's interests on a global stage, and protecting religious freedoms, which are inherently diplomatic tasks. Under the Canons of the Congress, Chancellor Mentz is the CLO Chief Legal Officer of the Worldwide Anglican Church. The Chancellor is the chair of the Jurisprudence Committee. In the Anglican Church, the Chancellor (His Lordship) is also the attorney and Judge of the consistory court for this confederation of Prelates, Archbishops, Bishops, Pilgrims, and officials in about 50 nations. In this position, Chancellor Mentz acts in the capacity of Legal Ambassador-at-Large for Religious Freedom and Human Rights. In this global diplomatic role, Mentz will be responsible for navigating international law and canon law, which governs the church's internal legal framework, as well as managing its intersection with civil and local laws in 50-plus nations. His duties will likely involve handling legal matters related to governance, property rights, and religious freedoms in multiple jurisdictions, all requiring a deep understanding of both secular and ecclesiastical law. Furthermore, Mentz has successfully litigated federal lawsuits in US Courts for fraud, theft, defamation damages, conspiracy, contract torts, IP infringement, treble damages, punitive damages, and more. www.gmentz.com

Mentz also engages in international diplomatic relations, managing cross-border legal issues and collaborating with governments and institutions on matters like human rights and religious liberty. Being a global Chancellor has bolstered Mentz's leadership role as consul and for international diplomacy, where philosophical interests often intersect with national regulations.

As part of his ongoing charitable efforts, Mentz has committed another million dollars in educational benefits for 2024-5, offering skills certification and training to underserved populations across the Americas, Asia, Arabia, India, and Africa. His mission to empower individuals through education remains at the forefront of his work, and he plans to continue expanding his outreach in the years to come. Presently, Mentz offers free literacy courses, exams, and materials in finance and management that are available for free worldwide on the internet.

In the last few years, Mentz has served as a good will ambassador for many companies, government entities, and commissions. Additionally, he has served in a judicial capacity for various organizations including the federal government presidential scholars selection, as the Chancellor for a global organization in 50 nations, in the judicial appeals capacity for the police and fire commission, and in other volunteer governmental positions. Mentz has also served as an expert witness in financial, banking, and securities law, focusing on NASD FINRA arbitration and mediation in federal legal matters. Furthermore, Mentz has facilitated diplomatic agreements over the last 25 years with NGOs, charitable organizations, UN-recognized bodies, Fortune 500-style companies, non-profits, colleges, universities, law schools, governmental bodies, and international institutions.

Counselor Mentz presently serves on the following Boards and Commissions including the: Civil Service Commission for Colorado Springs, where he oversees legal appeals and HR issues related to over 1,400 uniformed police and fire staff and officers; The Airport Commission for one of the largest airports in the world, including the Peterson Space Force base; and the TRE Resource Exchange Board of Directors, which invests approximately $25 million annually to support families and communities in need. Over the last 25 years, Mentz has served international Advisory boards such as the World E-Commerce Forum in the UK and the GFF Global Finance Forum in Switzerland. Mentz presently serves as the Chairman of the Aspen Commission USA, which focuses on EdTech, educational innovation, AI, and scholarships for the underserved. Mentz has held professorial appointments as a law faculty for graduate law school or business programs for over 25 years along with serving on committees and boards of various business schools, colleges and universities in the USA, Asia and Africa. Mentz even served on the Colorado economic advisory coalition for President Trump's successful campaign in 2016, authored over 100 articles on economics and business for major media in recent years, volunteered for Obama and Bush for the US Dept of Labor helping people learn about jobs, and also assisted president George HW Bush with coalitions for doctors and lawyers in the winning campaign 1988. Mentz took leave from his White House Commissioner position during the COVID outbreak in 2022 during the Biden Administration.

Mentz is the Seigneur of Fief de Thomas Blondel and Fief de L'Eperon as registered in the Royal Courts of King Charles III, Est 1179AD which is one of the last private territorial fiefs in the world of the Channel Islands Normandy which publicly claims its own (foreshore, beaches, rock islands, manorial incidents, fishing, hunting, ocean access, ECS continental shelf, territorial waters, marina, port, liberties, franchises, rights of court, and water rights). Chancellor Mentz's recent charitable efforts include donating thousands of pounds of food annually, sponsoring hundreds of scholarships worldwide, supporting anti-addiction programs, offering free educational courses and books, aiding local schools, sports teams, and hospitals, sponsoring educational dinners, and supporting spiritual organizations that care for widows, orphans, and the vulnerable. As for Mentz's work in the environmental sector, Commissioner Mentz is dedicated to the protection of forests, glacial lakes, beaches, waters, and heaths in the US and America specifically as the Lord of the Manor and Forest of Ennerdale in Cumbria www.EnnerdaleBridge.com, the Lord of the Manor of Stoborough Dorset UK www.Stoborough.com, and the Fief of Blondel.

George Mentz, JD MBA CWM®, is an international lawyer, professor, author, and CEO of several international companies. The Global Academy (GAFM) is the world's first skills certification body to achieve prestigious accreditations including ISO 9001, ISO 21001, ISO 29990, and ISO 29993. These certifications affirm GAFM's commitment to excellence in business education and professional development. Mentz is a recognized leader and author in the areas of wealth management, FinTech, and global education, with over 100 published books and audiobooks, and numerous awards for his work in education and philanthropy. www.gmentz.com Mentz and his companies have offered millions in scholarships around the world in the last decade. Under Mentz's leadership over the last 20 years, the Global Academy has established itself as the international leader of standards in professional skills certification, offering diverse business designations and qualifications that meet the highest international quality, empowering professionals in over 150 countries. www.GAFM.com

