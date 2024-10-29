Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893677 | ISIN: US28225C8064 | Ticker-Symbol: EGCA
Frankfurt
29.10.24
21:49 Uhr
4,720 Euro
+0,080
+1,72 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EGAIN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EGAIN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5604,98022:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.10.2024 23:10 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

eGain Corporation: eGain Announces Game-Changing Enhancements to its AI Knowledge Platform at Solve 24

eGain AI Agent delivers breakthrough self-service experience with guided reasoning across knowledge base, website, and enterprise content

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN (http://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/egan)), the AI knowledge platform for service, announced major product enhancements at its Solve 24 conference (https://www.egain.com/Solve/) in Chicago.

By 2025, 100% of generative AI virtual customer assistant and virtual agent assistant projects that lack integration to modern knowledge management systems will fail to meet their customer experience and operational cost-reduction goals, per Gartner.

eGain AI Agent conversationally engages customers, clarifies intent, guides them to the personalized answer, and explains its approach - inspiring trust and customer adoption. It combines language models and case-based reasoning that tap into trusted content in the eGain Knowledge Hub. eGain Knowledge Transformers, a library of micro-task transformers, enable knowledge experts to build trusted content 10X faster. Content is created and curated at scale by AI and experts, sourced from target websites, SharePoint repositories, PDF stores, and CRM systems.

Priced at 25 cents per customer conversation, the AI Agent will be generally available in January 2025. The company is offering beta trials now.

About eGain
eGain AI Knowledge Hub helps improve experience and reduce cost by delivering trusted answers for customer service. Visit www.eGain.com (https://www.egain.com/) for more info.

Media Contact
Press@egain.com
408 636 4514

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.