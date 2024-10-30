Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
30.10.2024 00:02 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

A-1 Broadcast: Dr. V Shares Expert Wellness Tips on TipsOnTV

Practical Advice for Staying Healthy Throughout the Fall & Winter Seasons

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / New strains of COVID-19, RSV, and the yearly flu present significant challenges during the fall and winter, making wellness more crucial than ever. Overall wellness centers on preventive steps that can keep individuals and families safe. While new health challenges frequently arise, solutions such as exercise, diet, and daily supplements that support cellular health can help people feel and look their best. Dr. Yael Varnado, a practicing physician, is highly regarded by her peers, patients, and the public for her passion-driven clinical expertise shared on network TV. Known as "Dr. V," she offers timely advice for maintaining a healthy lifestyle through exercise and nutrition.

Dr. Yael Varnado Shares Ways to Stay Healthy during Fall & Winter

Dr. Yael Varnado Shares Ways to Stay Healthy during Fall & Winter
Dr. "V" Offers Practical Tips for Fall and Winter Wellness

A GOOD PLACE TO START

Mental clarity is especially important during this busy time of year. Cognizin, a clinically researched brain health nutrient, supports mental energy, focus, and attention. Teaveli's Cognizin Citicoline contains 500mg of Cognizin, the recommended dosage proven effective in clinical studies with healthy adults and adolescents. Teaveli's products are third-party tested for safety and efficacy, providing year-round brain health support when taken daily. Look for "Cognizin" on the label. For more information, visit cognizin.com.

WAYS TO PREPARE FOR THE FLU

With flu season underway, preparation is key. Boiron Oscillococcinum is a convenient remedy to have on hand. Taken at the onset of symptoms, Oscillococcinum reduces the duration and severity of flu-like symptoms, such as body aches, headaches, fever, chills, and fatigue. While it doesn't prevent the flu, it helps manage symptoms before they worsen. Non-drowsy and suitable for everyone aged two and up, it's available at most retailers and ideal for travel. Learn more at Oscillo.com.

THE IMPORTANCE OF REST

Sleep is essential for health, yet many struggle with restless nights. Dream Valley provides a solution with a cooling comforter powered by NASA-grade Outlast technology. This advanced material regulates temperature, preventing overheating or excessive cooling, for comfortable, restful sleep year-round. Dream Valley's comforter helps create an ideal sleep environment without adjusting the thermostat, offering comfort for the entire family. For more information, visit DreamValleySleep.com.

STAY HEALTHY AS SEASONS CHANGE

Clear nasal passages are vital for wellness during seasonal changes. Naväge provides a doctor-recommended solution for opening airways using gentle powered suction to flush out mucus and germs in just 30 seconds. This refreshing saline cleanse moisturizes the nasal passages, offering relief for individuals with allergies, sinusitis, or congestion, and can improve breathing and sleep quality. Naväge is available online and at many local retailers. For more information, visit Navage.com.

POST | VIDEO

About TipsOnTV

TipsOnTV is a lifestyle blog featuring content as seen on national and local media outlets. Expert hosts share advice for viewers, listeners, and readers. TipsOnTV covers a variety of topics including food, entertaining, personal finance, technology, travel, health, lifestyle and more.

Contact Information

R E
tipsontv@gmail.com

SOURCE: TipsOnTV

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.