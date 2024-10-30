A-1 Broadcast: Dr. V Shares Expert Wellness Tips on TipsOnTV

Practical Advice for Staying Healthy Throughout the Fall & Winter Seasons

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / New strains of COVID-19, RSV, and the yearly flu present significant challenges during the fall and winter, making wellness more crucial than ever. Overall wellness centers on preventive steps that can keep individuals and families safe. While new health challenges frequently arise, solutions such as exercise, diet, and daily supplements that support cellular health can help people feel and look their best. Dr. Yael Varnado, a practicing physician, is highly regarded by her peers, patients, and the public for her passion-driven clinical expertise shared on network TV. Known as "Dr. V," she offers timely advice for maintaining a healthy lifestyle through exercise and nutrition.

A GOOD PLACE TO START

Mental clarity is especially important during this busy time of year. Cognizin, a clinically researched brain health nutrient, supports mental energy, focus, and attention. Teaveli's Cognizin Citicoline contains 500mg of Cognizin, the recommended dosage proven effective in clinical studies with healthy adults and adolescents. Teaveli's products are third-party tested for safety and efficacy, providing year-round brain health support when taken daily. Look for "Cognizin" on the label. For more information, visit cognizin.com.

WAYS TO PREPARE FOR THE FLU

With flu season underway, preparation is key. Boiron Oscillococcinum is a convenient remedy to have on hand. Taken at the onset of symptoms, Oscillococcinum reduces the duration and severity of flu-like symptoms, such as body aches, headaches, fever, chills, and fatigue. While it doesn't prevent the flu, it helps manage symptoms before they worsen. Non-drowsy and suitable for everyone aged two and up, it's available at most retailers and ideal for travel. Learn more at Oscillo.com.

THE IMPORTANCE OF REST

Sleep is essential for health, yet many struggle with restless nights. Dream Valley provides a solution with a cooling comforter powered by NASA-grade Outlast technology. This advanced material regulates temperature, preventing overheating or excessive cooling, for comfortable, restful sleep year-round. Dream Valley's comforter helps create an ideal sleep environment without adjusting the thermostat, offering comfort for the entire family. For more information, visit DreamValleySleep.com.

STAY HEALTHY AS SEASONS CHANGE

Clear nasal passages are vital for wellness during seasonal changes. Naväge provides a doctor-recommended solution for opening airways using gentle powered suction to flush out mucus and germs in just 30 seconds. This refreshing saline cleanse moisturizes the nasal passages, offering relief for individuals with allergies, sinusitis, or congestion, and can improve breathing and sleep quality. Naväge is available online and at many local retailers. For more information, visit Navage.com.

